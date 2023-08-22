On the Internet

Hearts Melt As Tiny Puppy Meets 'Grandpawrents' for the First Time

A puppy's first meeting with its "grandpawrents" as it continues to have teething issues has melted hearts online.

In a viral TikTok video uploaded by the account calliethecocker, cocker spaniel puppy Callie could be seen being taken care of on her owner's lap.

The owner, who is based in the U.K, walked through her eighth day with Callie and explained the puppy is teething.

stock image of a cocker spaniel puppy
A stock image of a cocker spaniel puppy. The puppy enjoyed meeting its "grandpawrents" for the first time. Getty

Fortunately, following a nap and a car trip, Callie was able to meet her "grandpawrents" who seemed delighted to see her.

Captions on the TikTok video, which was captioned "meeting the grandpawrents," read: "In the afternoon my grandparents came over to meet her which was so lovely to see.

"They used to have a cocker spaniel of their own called Dylan and they loved meeting Callie. My grandma brought her this little lion (toy) and then they had a good cuddle on the sofa.

"Thankfully as previous dog owners, they were very accommodating to the occasional nibble and eventually she settled down and fell asleep next to them."

@calliethecocker

DAY 8: MEETING THE GRANDPAWRENTS 🐾 Seeing my grandparents with Callie was such a lovely moment, love them all so much #cockerspanielsoftiktok #cockerspanielpuppy #spanielpuppy #pupdate #dailypupdate

♬ original sound - calliethecocker

The American Kennel Club (AKC) states that a puppy's first teeth come in at around five to six weeks and that, at around 12 to 16 weeks, their baby teeth start to shed.

During this period, there might be "rice-sized teeth" around the home and owners should consider offering their puppy safe chew toys.

The AKC added: "By the time, your puppy is about 6 months old or so, all of his puppy teeth should have fallen out, and his adult teeth should have grown in. In general, adults dogs have about 42 teeth."

If you notice any more baby teeth remaining in your dog's mouth, make sure to let your vet know.

Since being shared on August 8, the post has attracted more than 187,300 views and an estimated 13,000 likes.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the post were full of praise for the puppy and shared their own experiences.

TikTok user Olive said: "She's gorgeous. The puppy stage goes by so fast."

Lydia Hill added: "This just confirms that this pup breed is the one for me."

And Heidi commented: "Can't recommend cold carrots enough. Our pup has just turned 8 months and he was hellish during teething. Carrots saved our lives and furniture."

Carolynquadrosspiers posted: "Puppies are hard work. You are doing a great job. Stay positive."

Newsweek has contacted calliethecocker for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC