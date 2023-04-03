Heartwarming

Hearts Melts as Golden Retriever Waits for His Summer Girlfriend to Arrive

A dog named Hudson has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of him looking for his girlfriend, hoping she'd return for summer break, went viral.

In a video shared on TikTok in March by the dog's owner, under the username Hudsonbegood, the golden retriever can be seen peaking above a fence into his neighbor's yard, trying to see if his girlfriend, Izzy, whom he sees every summer, has come back to him yet.

As he walks next to his neighbor's yard, a caption explains: "My dog has a girlfriend that lives next door during the summer. Ever since we got home he keeps looking at the fence hoping to see her."

A golden retriever resting on the grass and two dogs running in a field. A dog named Hudson has melted hearts after a video of him looking for his summer girlfriend went viral.

The dog then looks over the fence, and the caption continues: "He gets up and looks just in case she's there. He's hoping she'll be here today. Still not here. Summer can't come soon enough. Izzy, please come back home." Hudsonbegood also wrote: "Can't wait for them to play in the pool again."

According to pet wellness experts Rover, though dogs don't share our notion of romantic love, they have shown love-supporting behaviors of passion and devotion. So, while your dog might not fantasize about a dinner date or marrying their other half, they can form intense, lasting bonds with other animals.

The website states: "If your dog has a 'best friend' at the dog park, or curls up on the couch with your cat, it's safe to say they're in love!"

The video quickly went viral on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform, and it has so far received more than 209,900 views and 14,400 likes.

@hudsonbegood

Cant wait for them to play in the pool again. #bestfriends #summertime #wheredyougo

♬ Where'd You Go (feat. Holly Brook & Jonah Matranga) - Fort Minor

One user, Lisa Meistering, commented: "The girl next door." And User5270767776391 said: "What a beautiful boy hope his lady comes back soon." Kayla Roberts added: "My bernedoodle has a girlfriend next door. She's a sheltie."

Emma Flor Awiten wrote: "Summer love." And Meegie said: "Well now I have to follow you to see the day the girlfriend shows up. I have to go in retrievers I'm obsessed. I can't wait to see it." Amy added: "It's always those summer love vibes that just hit different."

Another user, Laceyelizabeth, commented: "We need an update when she comes home." And AniMS31812 wrote: "Awww breaking my heart. He misses her." Elizabeth Queen379 said: "It will be easier for you if you get another dog." And Connie mcqueen added: "That's so darn cute. True puppy love."

Newsweek reached out to Hudsonbegood for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

