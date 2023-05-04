Heartwarming Clip Shows Retriever Refusing To Leave Pregnant Mom's Side

A golden retriever called Lady has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of her refusing to go anywhere unless her pregnant mom follows went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the dog's owner who is a few weeks away from giving birth, under the username ladyandtheblues, Lady can first be seen laying with her on the couch, resting her head by her baby bump. She can then be seen refusing to walk with her dad unless her mom walks with them.

In the second part of the clip, as soon as Lady notices her mom is not following them on a walk, she can be seen walking back to her and making sure that she's coming along, refusing to take one more step unless she starts moving with them.

Stock image of a golden retriever and his pregnant mom cuddling. A gold retriever has melted hearts online after refusing to leave his pregnant mom's side even just to go on a walk. Getty Images

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that says: "My dog became so clingy after I got pregnant and now she refuses to go for a walk without me..." Followed by: "She doesn't wanna leave the baby."

Dogs actually do know when you're pregnant, according to the American Kennel Club, and maybe that explains Lady's newly acquired clingy behavior. Apparently, dogs can pick up physical hints, like your body changing, your stomach getting bigger and your new smell, as well as emotional clues, like your feelings and your mood.

The video quickly went viral on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 4.8 million views and 700,000 likes.

One user, Only here toSin, commented: "She want to by your side every time she want to protect u." And adventuringwithnala said: "She loves her mama and sister." Claire McGregor added: "Both. my dog was exactly the same. they are the best of friends now but always my little buddy."

Emily wrote: "Why is this making me cry?" And Makeupwithsazx said: "This is just the sweetest thing." Sammythegolden247 added: "Aww Lady is going to be the BEST big sister EVER."

Jess pointed out: "So lucky to have a dog like her." And Daniel Orman added: "Protecting a member of the pack. that's why dogs follow you to the bathroom, to protect you."

Newsweek reached out to ladyandtheblues for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

