Heartwarming Clip Shows Deaf Dog Showing Off 'Dance Moves' at Prom Night

A deaf dog called Cole has melted hearts after a video of him enjoying a prom night party went viral on social media.

In the clip, shared on TikTok on Tuesday by the dog's owner under the username Deafcole, the white pit bull can be seen having the time of his life on the dance floor, enjoying all the attention from prom attendees and teachers who pampered him all night.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that says: "I got to go to a prom for people with disabilities. Showing off my dance moves. Of course a slow dance with my daddy. And ice cream. Lots of ice cream. Best. night. Ever." This is followed by: "A Special Night."

Cole's owner Chris Hannah told Newsweek: "Cole is a registered and certified therapy dog that has worked alongside me for the last five years in a southern Jersey elementary school (where I am the music teacher).

A stock image of a pit bull. A deaf pit bull attending a prom night with his owner has melted hearts online. Getty Images

"Our mission is to bring a different light to disability awareness in a very positive and motivating way. Our tagline is 'A disability is not an inability, it's a superpower."

According to the American Kennel Club, if your dog is deaf from a very young age it's easy to tell as they will not hear you when called, can be hard to wake when sleeping or not acknowledge when you arrive home.

However, for dogs that become deaf later in life, the condition is more complicated to diagnose. Moreover, if a dog is deaf in only one ear, they may have difficulty locating where a sound comes from and will typically orient themselves towards the good ear.

Hannah's video quickly gained popularity on TikTok and has so far received more than 286,600 views and 65,100 likes on the platform.

A Special Night #dogsoftiktok #deafdog #pitbullsoftiktok #disabilityawareness #fypシ

One user, Ashton Hololob, wrote: "The power pets have to connect us and bring joy always warms my heart."

Colin Richards said: "Look how much joy he brings!"

A TikToker called Sarah added: "I have never wanted to hug a dog more in my life."

Another user, AnnBowman1123, commented: "Omg! Now this is the prom I would go to!"

Rock+Oil added: "Most desired dance partner right there!!!"

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC