Heartwarming Clip Shows Stray Cat in New Home After Giving Birth to Kittens

A cat called Ahgirl has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of her barging into a home to give birth to her eight kittens went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Sunday by the cat's new owner, under the username Ahgirlthecat, Ahgirl can be seen walking around her new home, taking care of her small kittens and getting comfortable in her new environment.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that says: "One day a stray cat ran into our house, and gave birth to eight kittens in our living room. Meet Ahgirl, the cat that made her way into our house."

Stock image of a cat and her kittens. A cat has gone viral after choosing her own new home to give birth to her eight kittens. Getty Images

The poster also explained: "We eventually had to let the children go, to be better taken [care] of by new families. Aghirl starts to get comfortable in her new home. Unexpected but she found us instead." The poster added: "How I met your mother."

In a multi-human household, cats choose one family member they want to spend more of their time with, and that's mostly based on the effort each human makes with them, according to Union Lake Veterinary Hospital.

"To have a kitty BFF, you must get to know them and match their style and personality with how you are with them. Like any relationship, attention and communication are the foundation of creating a deeper bond," their website states.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 874,000 views and 151,600 likes on TikTok.

One user, Moses Lau, commented: "Cat distribution system at work." And Pompom is so said: "This happened to me now we have four cats." Dan. added: "WALAO WHEN WILL I GET MY TURN FOR THE UNIVERSAL CAT DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM."

A'mi wrote: "Thank you for keeping the mom. People usually 'discard' older cats for kittens. Your family has a good heart." And Nik Ariff said: "She choose u to become the confinement lady." Reeree joked: "My favorite part was the couch looking worse and worse, welcome to cats!" And TankerYanker8092 added: "You were definitely chosen."

King Sandpod guy wrote: "Other people with animals are like disney princesses meanwhile my cat just randomly start scratching and biting me." And I.luv.pnd said: "Mother's are great in every type of way." alisonjanecats added: "she is so beautiful and her little tail, thank u for loving her."

Newsweek reached out to Ahgirlthecat for comment via TikTok.

