Heartwarming Clip Shows Golden Retriever's Ear 'Crimpies' After Bath Time

A golden retriever called Brady has won hearts all over the internet after a clip of his curly ear crimpies after taking a bath went viral on social media.

The video was shared on TikTok on Sunday by the dog's owner, under the username Bradythegoldenpup. It shows Brady all wet in the bathtub as his mom films the curly little hair behind his ear. Meanwhile, the dog doesn't seem too pleased with being in the bathtub at all.

The clip comes with a voiceover, meant to speak on behalf of Brady, that says: "Mom, stop. I know the people want to see my crimpies, but I'm just ready to get out of this bathtub. OK?" It followed by a caption that reads: "I deserve a pup cup for dis baf."

Left: a picture of Brady the golden retriever. Right: a photo of his curls after a bath. A video of the dog with his crimpies after bath time has melted hearts online.

His owner, Malia, told Newsweek: "He actually adores water to the point he tries to swim in puddles, but he doesn't like baths because they're not on his terms. When he gets wet at the beach or during a bath, his entire body crimps. People ask me all the time if we've styled his hair that way on purpose."

But Brady is in a minority of dogs who like water. Many canines don't like being wet, according to the dog-wellness experts at Wag! Even though there are loads of contributing factors as to why most dogs do hate water, the most common reason is due to lack of exposure. This is especially true of dogs who have grown up in shelters and don't really understand water.

The animals may also be afraid of water because they can't swim, or because they have negative memories associated with it. When you're giving them a bath, it's also normal for dogs to hate soap and the feeling when it reaches their eyes, or even just having to stand still until bath time is over.

The clip of Brady has so far received over 390,000 views and 33,000 likes on the platform. One user, theresakillion, commented: "Crimpies are the best part."

Casey wrote, "I love the crimpiesssss," while Malory Kate Gagne posted: "Omg [oh my god] my golden gets them too! I love it!" Jsmit83 added: "Omg! His face!!! I squealed!"

Ollie the Weenie wrote: "My dachshund gets crimpies and someone once asked if I crimped his ears." And Notadermatologist added: "I have curly-haired goldens and they also get crumpled all over when groomed."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.