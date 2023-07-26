Heartwarming Moment Dog's New Family Spot Him in Shelter Caught on Camera

The moment a shelter dog was noticed by his forever family has been caught on camera in heartwarming footage.

Agent is estimated to be around 3 years old. A cross-breed stray, he arrived at the Dallas Animal Services shelter, Texas, covered in scabs and very dirty.

"He wasn't microchipped and nobody came looking for him," volunteer Liz Foster told Newsweek. "He became eligible for adoption after he completed a few days' stray hold, which would give someone the opportunity to come looking for him."

The shelter is the only municipal shelter in all of Dallas County. Foster was inspired to volunteer there after taking in her first foster dog on the day of the COVID-19 lockdown, March 13, 2020.

From left: Agent at the rescue shelter; and being cradled by a volunteer. The moment his new family found him was caught on camera in a heartwarming video. @dallasadoptsdogs/TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok, Agent was captured being noticed by the humans who are now his "furever" family. The pup is seen enjoying cuddles and scratches with Foster at the moment that his new family were visiting.

Information about his adopters is confidential, but they did share that they had their eye on Agent before even heading to the shelter. "His adopters mentioned to me that they spent their morning looking at the DAS website for dogs and liked the look of Agent and wanted to come back and look at him," said Foster.

"They had walked by before I was in there with Agent and weren't sure about his personality. But, when they did another lap, they saw me in there with him and decided he was the one because of how sweet and cuddly he was being," Foster added.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) says almost 6.3 million pets enter U.S. shelters every year, and dogs like Agent are always in need of new homes.

Agent was adopted on June 23, but didn't go to his new home until he had been seen by the vet. "No animal leaves the facility without being spayed or neutered, microchipped and fully vetted, so prior to going home, he had to get the ol' snip snip," said Foster. "He went home the next day.

"I may be just one person, but as my bio on TikTok says, I'm just trying to save all the dogs of Dallas Animal Services," added Foster. "I thought maybe creating my own little page to show animals that I interact with could help me. For me, seeing even one person making the decision to adopt or start volunteering or fostering makes it all worth it."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.