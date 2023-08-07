U.S.

Firefighter Helicopter Crash Video Shows Aftermath of Deadly Collision

By
U.S. California Helicopter crash Wildfires

Video posted on social media shows the aftermath of a mid-air collision in California that reportedly killed three people.

Two firefighting helicopters collided as crews were battling the Broadway Fire near Cabazon on Sunday, KABC-TV reported.

A CalFire crew
A CalFire crew drives through the black of the Almond Fire which which burned over 5,200 acres (2100 hectares) in Lost Hills, California, August 6, 2023. Two firefighting helicopters have collided as crews were battling the Broadway Fire near Cabazon, reportedly killing three people. David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images

One crashed into the hillside, according to the station, and the pilot and crew members were killed. The second aircraft made a hard landing and no-one sustained serious injuries, the station reported.

Video posted on X, formerly Twitter, shows what appears to be blade from a helicopter near an area of charred brush.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said in a post on the platform that deputies responded to the area of Pipeline Road and Apache Trail at 7:20 p.m.

The post said: "1 plane crashed at the location. The circs surrounding the crash are unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing."

The sheriff's office said in an subsequent post that all updates about the incident would be provided by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Newsweek has contacted the NTSB and Cal Fire for further comment via email.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

