Helicopter Pilot Yells as Tourist Tries to Pull Lever Over Grand Canyon

A helicopter pilot has been filmed yelling at a tourist after she tried to pull a lever while they were flying over the Grand Canyon.

A TikTok video posted by cherlin95 shows the copter above the canyon as the pilot touches the lever slightly to make sure it is secure. Then the tourist sitting next to the pilot tries to touch it herself.

"No, no," the pilot yells, turning to the passenger. "That will kill us!"

The lever initiates the copter's rotor brake. When pulled, it stops the propeller from moving, meaning it would cause the aircraft to descend to the ground. The brakes are used only after a helicopter has landed, so if they are initiated midflight, a catastrophic crash could result.

Helicopter tours over the Grand Canyon are a popular way to see the vast geographic landmark from above. The TikTok video has gone viral, having received 2.7 million views on the social media platform, and many expressed anger at the tourist's risky behavior.

A stock photo shows the Grand Canyon. A tourist flying in a helicopter over the canyon nearly put herself and the other passengers in danger when she tried to touch the aircraft's lever. MasterLu/Getty

Commentators noted how dangerous things could have gotten if the woman had pulled the lever.

"Whoever is in the right seat definitely doesn't respect how fast things can turn to tragedy touching aircraft controls," one TikTok user wrote.

"She must be banned from any kind of flights," another user said.

Another user suggested that the pilot should have headed "straight back to [the] landing pad, [with] no refund."

The poster said in the comments there was a warning sign next to the lever that told passengers not to touch it.

"Feel like having a death lever right there ain't the best design," another commenter said. "The amount of anxiety just from watching this is...whew like...palpitations. I paid $5000 for this ride I'll do what ever I want mentality."

Many users asked cherlin95 for an update and more information on what had happened. The poster said that after the pilot had yelled at the tourist "she was smiling."

Some commenters thought that the tourist may have thought the pilot was gesturing for her to hold it.

"The way he tapped it upwards without it moving at all I can understand if she thought that he was gesturing for her to hold it LOL," one user said.

