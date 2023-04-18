Here's the Electrified Vehicles That Qualify For a US Tax Credit in 2023

New rules surrounding federal tax credits and the Inflation Reduction Act go into effect on Tuesday, April 18, drastically changing which models qualify to get buyers credits and which don't.

The Inflation Reduction Act puts an emphasis on American manufacturing and materials sourcing. The rules of the Act were announced last month.

"The Inflation Reduction Act is a once-in-a-generation piece of legislation that is lowering costs for American consumers, building a strong U.S. industrial base, and bolstering supply chains," Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen said in a statement last month.

Rules dictate that the price of a van, pickup truck or SUV must be $80,000 or less to qualify for the incentive. Other vehicles must be priced below $55,000.

All electric vehicles produced by General Motors today qualify for the maximum credit of $7,500. Some Ford, Jeep, Lincoln and Tesla models only qualify for half that amount.

The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV. General Motors

Luxury and premium brands are especially hard hit by the changes. Audi, BMW, Genesis, Rivian, Volkswagen, and Volvo all lose their federal incentives as part of the new rules. Kia, Nissan and Hyundai models also no longer qualify.

"The tax credit eligibility changes on certain vehicles will most likely confuse consumers further in the short term," Tony Salerno, vice president at J.D. Power, told Newsweek.

"Each brand will have to work even harder to educate consumers on not only the up-front cost of each vehicle, but the total cost of ownership difference to alternatives. That's much more calculus than consumers are accustomed to – or may want to work though. A consumer not doing their homework is like jumping into a pool without knowing the depth of the water."

For 2023, the following vehicles are eligible for the full $7,500 credit under 2023 manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) rules:

Cadillac Lyriq

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Chevrolet Equinox EV SUV

Chevrolet Blazer EV SUV

Chevrolet Silverado EV

Chrysler Pacifica PHEV

Ford F-150 Lightning

Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring

Tesla Model 3 Performance

Tesla Model Y (certain variants only)

Additionally, BrightDrop and Chevrolet Silverado EV fleet customers can benefit from the $7,500 commercial incentive.

Rivian R1S, the company’s electric SUV. Rivian

Those that qualify for the $3,740 tax credit include:

Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid

Ford E-Transit

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV 4xe

Jeep Wrangler PHEV 4xe

Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Rear Wheel Drive

Today, FuelEconomy.gov is expected to offer a list of eligible vehicles that have been indicated by their manufacturers to the Internal Revenue Service that they meet the requirements to claim new vehicle credits, including the amount buyers to can expect to be eligible to receive.