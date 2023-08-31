Here's the Pentagon's 'One-Stop Shop' for UFO Data

The American public will soon have access to all publicly available data on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), thanks to a new website launched by the Department of Defense (DoD).

The site, set up through the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), was announced by the DoD Thursday. While it still appears under construction, the website pledges to "regularly update the public about AARO's work and findings," and will soon offer a way for those with direct knowledge of UAP, more commonly called unidentified flying objects (UFOs), to report their encounters online.

"The [DoD] is committed to transparency with the American people on AARO's work on UAPs," Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, Department of Defense press secretary, told reporters at a briefing Thursday. "The website will serve as a one-stop shop for all publicly available information related to AARO and UAP, and AARO will regularly update the website with its most recent activities and findings as new information is cleared for public release."

Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, Department of Defense press secretary, on Thursday holds a press conference at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Ryder spoke to reporters about the department's new website that will allow U.S. government and military personnel to report encounters with unidentified aerial phenomena. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The website was launched a little over a month after three witnesses testified to Congress that the U.S. government has had knowledge on UAP for decades—and that individuals who have tried to report their encounters were often met with retaliatory measures from DoD officials. One of the witnesses, former Navy fighter pilot Ryan Graves, previously told Newsweek that he was hopeful lawmakers' interest in the subject would push the Pentagon to be more transparent about UAP with the American public.

One of the forthcoming features of the AARO website is a feature that allows "current or former U.S. Government employees, service members, or contractors with direct knowledge of U.S. Government programs" to submit reports about UAP-related activity. The reports, according to the site, can involve encounters dating to 1945 and will help inform the AARO's Historical Record Report, which was mandated by Congress in last year's National Defense Authorization Act when the office was created.

The AARO notes that the reporting form "is intended as an initial point of contact" and is "not intended for conveying potentially sensitive or classified information." DoD spokesperson Sue Gough told Newsweek via email that the AARO's "secure reporting mechanism" is projected to launch in late October.

"Following the submission of your report, AARO staff may reach out to request additional detail or arrange for an informational interview," the site states.

A handful of "official UAP videos" are already available on the site, including footage of an object picked up by a Navy F/A-18 jet in November 2004 that matches the description of the Tic Tac-like UAP spotted by ex-Navy pilot David Fravor. Fravor first spoke about the encounter during an episode of 60 Minutes in December 2017, but again described the object during his testimony to Congress last month.

According to a graphic shared on the AARO's site, most UAP that have been reported between 1996 and 2023 are roughly 3 to 13 feet in size and white, silver or translucent in color. Individuals also describe the objects to be typically round or with a sphere-like shape.

Update 08/31/23, 9:54 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional comment from the Department of Defense.