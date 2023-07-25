'Heroes' Rescue 12 Puppies Trapped Under Burned Home, Now Reunited With Mom

A dozen puppies trapped under a house destroyed by fire in Oregon have been rescued and reunited with their mother.

Firefighters in Warm Springs, 87 miles southeast of Portland, were alerted to reports of several puppies and a dog being trapped under a fire-damaged home on Saturday, July 22.

Portland-based Fences for Fido (FFF) wrote in a Sunday, July 22 Facebook post that the tenacity of responders and community members helped bring the 12 puppies and their mother to safety.

From left: Rescuers search under the house; and rescued puppies drink water. The animals were reunited with their mother afterwards. Fences For Fido

FFF co-founder Kelly Peterson told Newsweek: "Fences for Fido was notified by a community member about a litter of stray puppies living underneath a burnt-down home.

"We went right away and were able to rescue the mama and the first litter of 3-month-old puppies. The very next day, FFF Warm Springs Community Coordinator Chey Herkshan, a tribal member, could hear crying from under the house. It was then discovered there was another litter of younger puppies, maybe 4 weeks old, buried under the rubble toward the back of the house," Peterson added.

"Our team reached out to Warm Springs Fire and Safety for their help in rescuing the litter of 8 4-week-old puppies so that they could be reunited with their mama."

Photos taken from the rescue show rescuers searching under the debris of the home and also the puppies being cared for by FFF staff.

A photo of the puppies being transported in a crate from the burned-down property. The animals were rescued from under the destroyed property and will be rehomed. Fences For Fido

Peterson said: "The 3-month-old puppies went into foster care with Oregon Dog Rescue. They will be available for adoption after they are spayed/ neutered and vaccinated.

"Mama and the 4-week-old puppies are expected to go to Oregon Humane Society tomorrow (July 25), where they will receive medical care. Once ready, they will also be available for adoption," Peterson added.

Warm Springs Fire and Safety wrote in a Sunday Facebook update: "Our crews are ready for any type of emergency. These cute puppies will be well taken care of after being rescued."

A split image of puppies on blankets and in beds after being rescued. The animals will be staying with foster carers until they are fit to be rehomed. Fences For Fido

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says that millions of companion animals enter U.S. shelters nationwide every single year.

The ASPCA adds: "Of those, approximately 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats. We estimate that the number of dogs and cats entering U.S. shelters annually has declined from approximately 7.2 million in 2011. The biggest decline was in dogs from 3.9 million to 3.1 million."

The ASPCA also said around 4.1 million shelter animals are adopted each year, which breaks down to about 2 million dogs and 2.1 million cats. Some 810,000 animals who enter shelters are returned to their owners. Of those, 710,000 are dogs and 100,000 are cats, according to the ASPCA.