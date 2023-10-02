Hidden Parts of Ancient Greek City Revealed After Flooding

Previously hidden structures in an ancient Greek city were revealed by the devastating flooding that struck Libya last month.

The structures unexpectedly appeared at the archaeological site of Cyrene, which is near the north African nation's Mediterranean coast, the Associated Press reported.

The ancient city was founded in 631 B.C. by Greek settlers from the island of Thera in the Aegean Sea—a part of the eastern Mediterranean wedged between Greece and Turkey.

Cyrene was one of the most important cities of the ancient Hellenic world and flourished during the 4th century B.C. It was later Romanized, remaining an important center until an earthquake struck the settlement in 365 A.D.

Water flows through the ruins of ancient Cyrene in northeastern Libya, about 37 miles west of Derna, on September 21, 2023, in the aftermath of a devastating flood. The immediate damage to the monuments of Cyrene is relatively minor, but the water circulating around their foundations threatens future collapses, according to archaeologists. OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

The impressive ruins of the city were rediscovered in the 18th century and it is now listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Among its most notable landmarks are several baths; spectacular temples, sanctuaries and fountains dedicated to the Greek gods, such as Zeus, Apollo and Demeter; and a large amphitheater.

Cyrene is close to the modern Libyan city of Derna, which suffered catastrophic flooding in September as a result of torrential rains brought by storm Daniel.

Rains from the storm caused two dams near Derna to fail, causing floods that resulted in at least 11,000 deaths in the region, with thousands more still missing, as well as massive damage to buildings and infrastructure.

After the floods, Libyan authorities arrived at Cyrene to assess the damage and salvage any historical remnants in the ancient city. It was then that they noticed structures that had been hidden for centuries beneath layers of earth and debris.

Claudia Gazzini, senior Libya analyst with the International Crisis Group non-profit, who visited Cyrene after the flooding, told Newsweek that flooding in the ancient city revealed a series of slabs in one area that archaeologists think are the cover of a Roman sewage system. In addition, the flooding revealed new walls of the Sanctuary of Demeter, Gazzini said an archaeologist told her.

Ahmed Issa from the Department of Archeology at Omar Al-Mukhtar University in Libya said a national committee consisting of experts should be formed to classify the new archaeological monuments and develop a plan to restore the area, the Associated Press reported.

The immediate damage to the monuments of Cyrene is relatively minor given the scale of the flooding in the region, but the water circulating around their foundations threatens future collapses, according to archaeologists.

"The ruins in the upper part of Cyrene are intact, so that is good news. But there was some damage to four locations in other parts of the archeological site," Gazzini said.

In one area known as the Via Porticata, a Roman wall has fallen, altering ancient water channels. Local archaeologists say the alteration of the water channel poses a danger because with future rain the water could go straight down the Via Porticata directly toward the Temple of Apollo below.

Gazzini said there was water gushing out constantly from under the ground in the ruins of the city's lower terrace when she visited, creating a stream of water that winds its way through the ruins, creating puddles of dirty water.

"At the time of my visit there, local archeologists did not have an explanation for this new phenomenon," she said. "I have since talked to the head of Libya's archaeological department and he explained that they have discovered that the storm broke the pipes of the discharge water of the nearby town of Shahat—outside and above the archaeological park.

"He thinks this excess of dirty water has found its way into an ancient spring located under the ruins, so the extra pressure is causing it to surface in this new spot. Nearby, the fountain of Apollo is also ejecting soapy water for the same reason. Again, archaeologists say the constant flow of water in the ruins is a problem because it could destabilize the base on which the ruins rest."

Other flood damage at the site included stone blocks coming off the seating area of the Greek theater, and a landslide that covered part of the necropolis.