Photos Show Hidden Porta Potty in Middle of Texas Lake as Water Levels Fall

Drought in Texas has revealed a surprising object in the middle of one of the state's most popular lakes.

Water levels have been dropping at Lake Travis near Austin, Texas, for months as drought grips the state, most intensely in central and eastern Texas. Travis County is suffering from exceptional drought, the most severe classification by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), and the dry weather has caused water levels at Lake Travis to fall and reveal a Porta Potty in the middle of a dry cove.

A member of the Travis County Severe Weather team visited the lake over the weekend to document the drought, which has plummeted lake water levels to 628 feet—only 35 percent full.

I decided to go document the drought at Lake Travis today. It's not something I enjoy doing, but I hope it helps bring awareness. This is the Hurst Creek Arm. Yes, that's a porta potty in the middle of the dry cove. 😩 can't say I've ever seen that before... pic.twitter.com/oQ7O6z7kTA — atxwxgirl (@atxwxgirl) October 1, 2023

"I decided to go document the drought at Lake Travis today," @atxwxgirl posted Sunday on X, formerly Twitter. "It's not something I enjoy doing, but I hope it helps bring awareness. This is the Hurst Creek Arm. Yes, that's a porta potty in the middle of the dry cove. can't say I've ever seen that before..."

A photo of an upright, blue Porta Potty abandoned in the middle of the dry cove was attached to the post.

The user also found other items, such as abandoned docks. When the user ventured to the deepest part of the lake, what she saw was discouraging.

"I also documented the DEEPEST part of Lake Travis...and it's depressing, too. Zooming in on Mansfield Dam, then Hudson Bend, then Windy Point. Looks like you can walk all the way across the lake now," she posted.

I also documented the DEEPEST part of Lake Travis...and it's depressing, too. Zooming in on Mansfield Dam, then Hudson Bend, then Windy Point. Looks like you can walk all the way across the lake now. Sure hope we get some rain this week! Cmon El Niño 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/VXOJShZGgt — atxwxgirl (@atxwxgirl) October 1, 2023

Much of Texas is struggling with drought, but the El Niño climate pattern could direct some heavy precipitation to the state this fall and winter. Typically, El Niño climate patterns result in more precipitation for the southern part of the United States, including Texas.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dale Mohler told Newsweek that there's a strong chance for rain on Wednesday and Thursday this week that could bring anywhere from a half inch to an inch and a half of moisture to the Austin area.

However, it'll do little to improve the state of the reservoirs and lakes in the area.

"This is a long-term drought," Mohler said. "One rain isn't going to be a major difference, but it'll certainly help. You need consistent rains."

Severe drought has revealed bizarre objects and geographical patterns elsewhere in Texas, too. A secret cove was recently exposed at Canyon Lake in September when water levels fell. Belton Lake levels also are falling, with residents wondering if the ghost town beneath the lake could be revealed if the pattern continues.

Earlier this year, water levels were low enough at Lake Travis to expose a hidden pecan grove. Officials urged lake visitors to remain vigilant as the low water levels can expose hazards.