Video of Hidden Raccoon Pestering a Sleeping Doberman Baffles Internet

It's estimated that there are up to 10 million raccoons in North America alone, so it's no wonder that the internet is inundated with videos of people rescuing them and bringing them into their homes.

One such lucky raccoon is Roxi, who has her own Instagram page, @roxi_the_raccoon, with over 873,000 followers. Her bio explains, "I like fruit gummies, pecans, Granny Smith apples, crawfish, and biting. If it's shiny, it's mine. If it's not shiny and I like it, it's mine."

In a hilarious video, Roxi can be seen "checking on" her Doberman friend, Harley—"raccoon style of course."

A stock image shows a raccoon and a puppy. In a hilarious video on Instagram, Roxi, a rescue raccoon, can be seen pestering her Doberman brother from behind a couch. Sonsedska/Getty Images

In the video, which has garnered 526,000 views, Harley can be seen trying to take a nap on the couch while an arm sticks out from the back of the couch and pokes him all over.

In a previous post, Roxi's rescuer says that in 2022 the family heard an animal crying all day and night and then discovered a raccoon barely a week old. After waiting unsuccessfully for the mother to return, they brought her home and adopted her.

The post says that Roxi now lives with two Dobermans, three cats "and a bunch of random cats that periodically visit our yard.... My brothers say I am the favorite child."

Despite Roxi's cuteness, raccoons are usually considered pests and are known for their willingness to go to great lengths to get a full belly. A raccoon is the last animal many Americans want to let into their home, apart from a bear or mountain lion.

"From a raccoon's point of view, humans make excellent neighbors," the Humane Society of the United States says on its website. "After all, raccoons don't know that our luscious vegetable gardens, uncapped chimneys and full birdfeeders aren't there just for them. And when these clever critters take advantage of the food and shelter we (usually unintentionally) provide, they often get into trouble."

One of the primary concerns surrounding wild raccoons is rabies. But only one human has ever died from the raccoon strain of rabies, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although raccoons are normally nocturnal, don't panic if you see one during the day, the Humane Society says. "It's perfectly normal for raccoons to be active throughout the day," it adds. "She may merely be foraging longer hours to support her young, visiting a garden while the dogs are indoors, or moving to a new location."

If you see any of the following behaviors, the Humane Society suggests calling the local animal control or police department, as they could suggest rabies:

Staggering gait

An animal seemingly oblivious to noise or nearby movement

Erratic wandering

Discharge from eyes or mouth and wet and matted hair on the face

Repeated high-pitch vocalization

Self-mutilation

Users on Instagram loved the bizarre video.

"It took way too long for me to figure out what I was looking at lol," said one user.

Another commented, "My Dad had a pet raccoon as a child that would meet him at the school bus. They are so smart."

"Her little hand lol and Harley doesn't even care so cute," wrote another.

Newsweek has reached out to @roxi_the_raccoon via Instagram for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.