Highland Lynx Kitten Using Cat Brother As Pillow Hailed—'Cuteness Overload'

A kitten using his sibling as a pillow has melted hearts online, receiving over 300,000 views on TikTok.

The cute clip was shared by cat dad Vincent (@vincent_mtl). The poster appears to breed Highland lynx and has several litters of kittens on his profile, as well as owning four felines of his own.

The adorable footage shows a tiny kitten named King cuddling up to his "new brother." He climbs on top the older ginger kitten, who is happily napping on a chair.

The ginger tabby doesn't seem too concerned about King using him as a pillow. He continues to snooze away, despite his brother curling up into a cozy ball on his head and shoulders.

Users couldn't get enough of the darling duo, with the adorable footage receiving almost 47,000 likes.

How Do Cats Choose Their Friends?

Feline behavior experts don't really know why some cats "gel" more than others.

"Cats vary in how social they are with other cats, and just because they like one cat doesn't mean they like all cats," Dr. Mikel Maria Delgado, cat behavior expert, told Newsweek.

They may have a reputation for being aloof, but cats still have social needs and their own unique personalities. However, cats that are related or grow up together tend to have stronger bonds, while kittens are naturally more social.

If you're adopting a second cat and you want them to bond with your current pet, Delgado recommends introducing them slowly and in a controlled manner. She suggests giving them their own spaces to start with, before introducing them through a baby gate or screen door.

"This gives them time to safely get familiar with each other and develop positive associations before allowing them to meet in person," she said.

"Looks Comfy"

TikTok user dex_sf described the pair as "Cuteness overload."

"This is so precious," agreed Alex Coconut.

"My heart just exploded," said Anna.

"Looks comfy," wrote user5793847213227.

"Such a sweet and pure moment," commented toddkoniezhy.

"So comforting for the kitten to have a big sibling to snuggle on top of. Just beautiful," said Candace Debra.

While Bagheera begged Vincent to keep the twosome together, writing: "Please keep them both.

"I separated a bonded pair and that is one of the biggest regrets I've had in life."

