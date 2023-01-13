Hilarious Clip Shows Rottweiler vs. Shaving Cream Aftermath: 'It's Snowing'

A dog named Theo has left the internet in stitches after a video of him making a foamy mess all over his owner's living room went viral on social media.

The video, shared on TikTok by the dog's owner, under the username _fin.lay, shows the Rottweiler's satisfied face after ripping a shaving cream container and spreading it all over the room, as well as the foamy mess he left around the house.

The hilarious clip, originally shared on the platform on Wednesday, comes with a caption that says: "Rottweiler vs a can of shaving cream."

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), Rottweilers were initially bred by the Romans as "drovers" to protect their cattle and other livestock.

Because they are "smart, tireless, and eager to please," Rottweilers nowadays can cover service, therapy, guide roles or accompany customs inspectors. they can also serve as drafting and carting dogs. They have also gained popularity as great police dogs.

The AKC insists that their reputation of furious attack dogs doesn't define them: "Rottweilers were originally bred to be guard dogs, so they do have the potential to be territorial, but they can also be extremely gentle and loving when they are properly trained and socialized. Training makes all the difference when it comes to a Rottweiler's temperament."

The video quickly attracted animal lovers from all over the platform, and it has, at time of writing, garnered over 224,200 views and 15,000 likes.

One user, misheard_bird, commented: "I'm sorry, but that's hilarious. he's so proud." And Bearingboy asked: "Are you certain it was him [?]"

Flanian said: "The head tilt as if saying that didn't go as planned." And kezza528 wrote: "thats impressive great coverage." Greywolf added: "he's just proud that he won the fight."

Another user, Judie Cornelissen, commented: "Wanted to say it wasn't me, but the evidence is all over his face, you are on your own.... just smile and play pretty..." And Karin Banks210 said: "Oopsy. On a positive note everything will be shiny & smell nice."

Sarah Major joked: "he wanted to bring winter inside." And Neera-Jane added: "It's snowing."

Newsweek reached out to _fin.lay for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.