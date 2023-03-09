Hilarious Clip Shows Dog Grabbing Her Tiny Coat as Owner Prepares to Go Out

A dog named Coco has melted hearts after a video went viral of her getting her coat ready to go out when she saw her mom about to leave the house.

The clip, shared on TikTok earlier in February by the poodle's owner, under the username Ali.steve, comes with a caption that reads: "My dog really grabs her coat whenever she sees me getting ready to leave the house." Another states: "She's not missing an opportunity to get a pup cup at Starbucks."

According to the American Kennel Club, during the winter, some dogs may need an extra layer of protection while outside on their daily walks.

Some dogs like Alaskan Malamutes and Siberian huskies have fur coats genetically designed to keep them warm. However, other breeds need to wear a coat to protect themselves from the cold weather. These include small, toy, and miniature shorthaired breeds, like Chihuahuas and French bulldogs; dogs that sit low to the ground; and breeds that typically have long hair but are clipped or shorn, like poodles. Coats are also needed by lean-bodied breeds with short hair, like greyhounds and whippets; and senior dogs who are prone to conditions such as arthritis or a weakened immune system.

The TikTok video quickly gained popularity across the platform, with over 142,700 views and 18,400 likes.

