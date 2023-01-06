Hilarious Moment French Bulldog Locks Owners Out of Car at Border—'Jealous'

A dog named Cati has left the internet in stitches after a video of her locking herself inside her owner's truck while crossing the border, and then opening the window only out of jealousy, went viral.

In the viral clip shared on TikTok by the dog's owner on Monday, under the username Kareng_391, the French bulldog can be seen locked inside her owner's truck, unaware of what was happening and why people were all cheering around the car.

A few minutes later, consumed by jealousy after seeing her mom hold another dog in front of her, she began barking and scratching the window, until she managed to open it and let her owners back in.

The hilarious video comes with a caption that reads: "When your dog locks the truck door on your way to cross the border, but she hates when mon holds another dog."

Frenchies can be very jealous if they didn't learn to meet unknown dogs from the neighborhood from an early age.

According to the French Bulldog Breed blog, If you've just brought a new dog into your family, you should not push your pet to love them right away. You should instead introduce them gradually, paying attention not to endanger your senior pet.

Some signs of jealousy in French bulldogs include excessive barking, jumping, inability to settle down, nervously walking around the owner while petting another dog, pushy, behavior, following you everywhere, showing aggression or barking when you hold a specific item, and growling, among others.

The video has attracted animal lovers from all over the platform, receiving more than 27 million views and 4.6 million likes so far.

One user, CHANELL, commented: "never seen a window roll down so fast." And Giovanni702 wrote: "The dog was like 'I was just playing you ain't gotta go grab another dog!" while Cruzita added: "I'm so dead. she's like my mom holding whoooo?"

Shayy Keith posted: "How dare you." And Romney Cortes added: "The dog was ready to throw paws when it saw the other dog."

Another user, loveazg, posted: "As a Frenchie owner.. I saw this and thought "it would be a damn Frenchie". We have to put window lock when b/c of him lol."

Katie Palmer commented: "The fact that you used another dog as bait to get yours to roll the window down is GOLDEN." And Elaine wrote: "That's hysterical! Jealousy saved the day! Lol"

Newsweek reached out to Kareng_391 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.