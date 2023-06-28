Hilarious Moment Golden Retriever Rejects Spare Human for Walk: 'I'll Wait'

A golden retriever's priceless disappointed reaction to seeing a "spare human" when it wants to go for a walk has earned a legion of fans online.

All dogs need a bit of time outdoors, but one pooch's disappointment was plain to see when the only one who could head out for a walk was the "spare human." In a June 5 clip seen on TikTok almost 4 million times, user Mike and Stella LaBianca shared the moment when a golden retriever was ready to go out for its walk.

Walking is a key element in keeping dogs healthy, according to Nevada-based animal shelter and pet adoption agency The Animal Foundation. On its website, it reads: "Walking your dog provides mental stimulation, physical exercise, chances for socialization, and opportunities for behavioral training. Moreover, it gets both of you out and about while helping to grow the bond you have with your dog."

In the TikTok clip captioned "no offense, but I'll wait for daddy," the dog is seen looking excited before realizing there will be no one suitable to take it out. Seconds into the video, the golden retriever's disappointment is clear, and the dog starts to move away. The video carries another amusing caption that reads: "When you want to go for a walk but the spare human is the only one around."

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the video of the disappointed golden retriever shared their own experiences of "main humans" in their families.

TikTok user X wrote: "At this point, I've become the spare human and my boyfriend is her main human."

Brooke Isabella Cordingley added: "The spare human I'm sending this to my parents. Too good."

Shelly Bansal commented: "When you realize you're the spare human."

Lasamoa Lanier posted: "Dad is the spare human at our house, poor guy."

Content featuring dogs is very popular online, which is not surprising as the U.S. is home to millions of people who own pets. Business magazine Forbes said the population of pet dogs in the U.S. was estimated to be between 83.7 million and 88.9 million in 2020, while the population of pet cats was estimated to be between 60.2 million and 61.9 million.

