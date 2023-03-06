Hilarious Moment Retriever Puppy Barks So Hard He Flips His Ears Inside Out 

A dog named Bodie has left the internet in stitches after barking so hard that his ears turned inside out.

The golden retriever puppy can be seen sitting in front of his owner, patiently waiting for food. But, moments before the clip was filmed, he must have been excessively barking.

The comical clip was shared to a TikTok account dedicated to the adorable pup who uses the handle @goodboybodie, with 144,200 followers.

The video, captioned "he just wanted his dinner," has 220,300 views and more than 43,000 likes since it was shared on March 1.

Bodie's owner can be heard asking what happened to his ears and if he barked so hard they "flipped". It seems like Bodie understood what she said as he responded by barking at the end of the question.

Dog owners can tell a lot about their canines by just looking at their ears. The Spruce Pets, a vet-approved pet website, has highlighted how the position of a dog's ears can change, based on their emotions:

Content

A dog who is feeling satisfied may have its ears back but not completely flat.

Nervous

When a canine feels unsafe or nervous, they may put their ears back as a signal.

Warning

If a dog is showcasing aggressive body language, it may hold its ears back before biting.

Illness

A pet may hold their ears back if they are in pain. This could indicate they have an ear infection.

Listening

Sometimes, a dog's ears may be pinned back so they can simply hear better.

In Bodie's case, he accidentally changed the appearance of his ears.

One user commented, "He spoke with passion," while another wrote: "He's in sports mode."

Speaking from experience, another dog owner posted: "[It] happens to my dog all the time pretty sure it's business as usual for her at this point."

Over time, many pet owners will know exactly what their dog is feeling by just looking at their ears. But for those who have question marks about certain behaviors, Newsweek has got you covered.

Previously, we uncovered why dogs stare at their owners and why canines howl. In August 2022, we also spoke to veterinarians to find out exactly how dog owners can boost their pet's mental well-being as sadly dogs can get depression. However, the good news is that they are likely to bounce back when their mental health is taken seriously.

Newsweek also spoke to dog behaviorists in August 2022 to find out what a hound's sleeping position says about its relationship with its owner.

Newsweek reached out to @goodboybodie for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.