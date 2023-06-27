Hilarious Moment Woman Gets Up and Immediately Loses Seat on Couch to Dog

A social media video of a woman getting up from a couch and losing her warm seat to her dog has led to plenty of laughs across the internet.

The viral video captured the moments after the American Staffordshire terrier's owner had left the couch, and showed audiences on TikTok how the pup had snuggled up into his owner's blanket and pillow in her absence, making himself quite comfortable and at home.

The video had been captioned: "Move your feet and you loose your seat!"

A stock image of an American Staffordshire terrier. The viral video showed the pup stealing his owner's seat after she got up to leave. Getty Images

"You know what? That's really crazy. I thought I got my blankets and pillows all set up for me," a voiceover narration can be heard over the video. "My mistake, it's for you. My apologies."

The dog and his owner live in Australia with two other American Staffordshire terriers and a cat.

Why Should You Adopt an American Staffordshire Terrier?

American Staffordshire Terriers are cited by the American Kennel Club (AKC) as being intelligent dogs that are keen to be involved in family life. The breed is described as being "good natured, confident, and smart" by the breed registry and as having a life expectancy of between 12 and 16 years.

"A responsibly bred, well-socialized AmStaff is a loyal, trustworthy friend to the end," the AKC writes on its website.

"[American Staffordshire owners] describe their dogs as keenly aware of their surroundings, game for anything, and lovable 'personality dogs' around the house."

"American Staffordshire dogs like mental and physical challenges. They are highly trainable, as their many forays into showbiz suggest," the pet registry adds.

While they're deemed "trainable," the breed is also known to be relatively quiet, measuring at an average level of "bark-ability" by the AKC.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform by @The_AmStaffPack, the TikTok post has been liked by over 16,000 TikTok users and commented on more than 90 times.

"I'd be lifting up the blanketing and laying next to the dog. Hehe," one user wrote.

"He's like that sounds like a you problem lol," another user added.

"We are going to need a little less sass with that apology. Thank you for your cooperation," shared a different TikToker.

"Those eyes say, 'Glad you got all that figured out.'," commented another.

Newsweek reached out to @The_AmStaffPack for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.