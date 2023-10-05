Work

Hilarious Scenes as Adorable Grandma Crashes Granddaughter's Work Zoom Call

While remote working may look like a complete luxury, those who are accustomed to working from home are well acquainted with its many drawbacks.

One social media video, which has been viewed more than 789,000 times, has highlighted one of the work-from-home generation's biggest fears—a member of your family crashing one of your meetings.

The hilarious video captured the moment when a young employee's grandmother walked straight into the camera view of her online meeting, proceeding to kiss her head, say something to her and teeter off. Luckily, the woman's colleagues all looked to have taken the awkward moment in their stride and could be seen laughing with the employee.

Grandma is helping me close this deal #wfhlife #wfh #wfhproblems #cute #grandma #fyp

"Grandma is helping me close this deal," the video's creator wrote under the post.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently discovered that around 27.5 percent of the U.S. workforce was working remotely at least some of the time as of August and September last year.

While a surprise visit from a member of the family during working hours may sometimes be unavoidable, U.S. employment website Indeed has outlined some tips that can help employees navigate working from home with family members around.

"Set ground rules with the people around you," Indeed writes online. "Setting ground rules with the other people you share your home working space with or just anyone who will be around as you work helps to prevent distractions."

Grandma on Zoom
File photos of an elderly woman waving down a camera and a laptop on a desk. A lighthearted TikTok video has highlighted one of the hidden drawbacks of working from home. Getty Images

"For example, you can instruct your kids about what they can and cannot do when they come home from school and find you working. You can also negotiate meeting times, quiet times and shared equipment like chairs and desks with the other individuals also working from home if there are any," the job search database adds.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on August 23 by @currrrrrrrrly, the TikTok post has been liked by over 71,000 users and commented on more than 133 times. Even Google's TikTok account left a comment under the post, making light of the situation.

Another user wrote: "Awww, this is so sweet. Grandma was like 'I know girl, but this is more important' and she's absolutely right.

"Grandma is helping you get in your bag," joked a different TikToker.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @currrrrrrrrly for comment via TikTok.

Have you had a workplace dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

