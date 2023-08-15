Hillary Clinton Laughs As Trump Indictment Breaks During Live TV Show

Hillary Clinton burst into laughter as she discussed Donald Trump's fourth indictment on MSNBC, with the news breaking during her scheduled interview with host Rachel Maddow.

The former president was charged with 13 counts relating to his alleged involvement in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state of Georgia. Another 18 Trump associates, including his ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former chief-of-staff Mark Meadows, also face charges on multiple counts. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, with his legal team branding the indictment "flawed and unconstitutional." Giuliani called the indictment "an affront to American democracy."

Polling has consistently shown Trump is Republican voters' favored candidate to represent the party in the 2024 presidential election, with a significant lead over Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, his closest rivals. During the 2016 presidential election, Trump repeatedly called for Clinton, his Democratic opponent, to be jailed over her use of a private email server whilst serving as secretary of state, with his supporters adopting the chant "lock her up!"

Reacting to Trump's Georgia indictment on MSNBC Clinton said: "Oh I can't believe this," before leaning back and laughing.

Talk about Irony!



On the night that Trump is likely to be indicted for the 4th time in less than 5 months, Hillary Clinton was scheduled to appear on Maddow.



Whether you love her or hate her, the irony of the years of the "lock her up chants" culminating in a 4th indictment of… pic.twitter.com/uG47MV3OeA — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 15, 2023

Host Maddow stated: "This is not the circumstances in which I expected to be talking to you," to which Clinton replied: "Nor me Rachel. It's always good to talk to you but honestly, I didn't think it would be under these circumstances. Yet another set of indictments."

A 17-second clip from the exchange was posted on Twitter by liberal commentator Brian Krassenstein, where it received more than 670,000 views.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton on May 05, 2023, in Washington, D.C. On Monday, Clinton broke into laughter whilst discussing Donald Trump's Georgia indictment on Rachel Maddow's MSNBC show. GETTY/Anna Moneymaker

Earlier in the show, Clinton said it was a "terrible moment for our country," adding "the only satisfaction maybe is the system is working."

She said: "I don't feel any satisfaction, just great profound sadness that we have a former president who has been indicted for so many charges that went right to the heart of whether or not our democracy would survive.

Hillary Clinton with the karma on Rachel #Maddow "defraud the U.S. And citizens of our nation. He used tactics of harassment, intimidation, made threats. He and his allies went after state officials, local officials responsible for conducting elections." pic.twitter.com/uqm5rkGEiL — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 15, 2023

"We don't know yet what the charges coming out of Georgia are, but if you stop and think about what the public evidence is, and you've been talking about some of that for the last hour, he set out to defraud the United States of America and the citizens of our nation.

"He used tactics of harassment, intimidation, he made threats, he and his allies went after state officials, local officials responsible for conducting elections now we know even went into voting machines in order to determine whether or not those voting machines had somehow been breached when they were the ones actually doing the breaching."

Newsweek has contacted Trump for comment via the press inquiry form on his official website.

Trump's charges include solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, filing false documents and multiple conspiracy counts, and violation of Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. The last of these, initially introduced to fight organized crime, carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Trump's legal team vowed to carry out a "detailed review of this indictment" which they said "is undoubtedly just as flawed and unconstitutional as this entire process has been."