Hillary Clinton Takes Victory Lap After Trump's Second Indictment

Hillary Clinton on Friday hinted at coming out unscathed in the investigation into her emails amid news of Donald Trump's indictment on Thursday over his handling of classified documents.

The former Secretary of State shared a meme of herself on Twitter wearing a hat with "but her emails" written on it. "Bringing this back in light of recent news: Get a limited-edition But Her Emails hat and support @onwardtogether groups working to strengthen our democracy."

The hat is part of merchandise sold by Onward Together, a political action organization founded by Clinton that aims to support young progressive leaders.

A file photo from June 1999 showing former First Lady Hillary Clinton putting on a New York Yankees cap. The photo of Clinton at this time is often shared as an internet meme.

Richard Grenell, former acting intelligence chief to President Donald Trump, blasted Clinton for her tweet as he scrutinized her for using a personal email server while she was serving as secretary of state.

"Hillary Clinton gloats about getting away with taking, hiding and destroying classified information," Grenell tweeted.

The former president was indicted by the Department of Justice on Thursday on at least seven counts over his handling of hundreds of classified documents since leaving the White House in January 2021.

Last August, the FBI recovered classified documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, months after he was issued a grand jury subpoena in May 2022 that required him to return all documents in his possession that were marked classified. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has said he declassified the documents before taking them from the White House. Special Counsel Jack Smith has been appointed by the DOJ to oversee the case.

Trump repeatedly criticized Clinton, his 2016 presidential Democratic opponent, for using a personal email server while she served as secretary of state during the Obama administration.

The FBI launched a probe in 2016 into whether classified information was transferred or improperly stored on that personal system. Clinton was found to be in compliance with investigation procedures and was never charged.

The bureau said in a statement in July 2016 that "although we did not find clear evidence that [former] Secretary Clinton or her colleagues intended to violate laws governing the handling of classified information, there is evidence that they were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information."

In the final days of his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump predicted a scenario in which Clinton would be investigated for years and go on trial for the way she handled classified information.

"Hillary is likely to be under investigation for many years, probably concluding in a criminal trial," he said during a campaign stop in Orlando, Florida, on November 2, 2016, according to NBC News.

During another campaign stop in New Hampshire, he predicted "she'll be under investigation for years. She'll be with trials. Our country, we have to get back to work."

"Her current scandals and controversies will continue throughout her presidency and we will make it honestly, look, it's gonna be virtually impossible for her to govern," Trump said during his campaign stop in Colorado in 2016.

