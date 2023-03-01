Hobby Lobby Distribution Warehouse Shooting Leaves Manager Dead

A Hobby Lobby distribution center manager in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Wednesday was fatally shot by an employee, police said.

According to Sergeant Rob Robertson, public information officer for the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers received the initial call to the distribution center about 4:45 p.m. CST.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers said, they learned that an employee of the Hobby Lobby center had come in to speak with a manager. The meeting between the two resulted in an altercation, and the employee shot the manager at least one time, police said.

A manhunt for the shooter is ongoing. Robertson also reported that the building where the shooting occurred had been cleared, and police were working to clear other buildings at the complex.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.