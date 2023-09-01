Shock As Painter Almost Films His 'Last Day on Earth' While at Work

A painter and decorator filmed himself seemingly having a near miss while painting a house, dubbing it "almost my last day on earth."

In the video posted to @alecpaintsofficial, which has over 1.2 million views at time of writing, the titular Alec can be seen painting a ceiling in a gutted house with a long roller brush, next to a flight of stairs with no handrail.

At one point he steps off the landing and nearly falls down the stairs, but manages to steady himself at the last minute.

"Thank goodness I thought quick," read the caption.

Many people in the comments commended his rapid response, with one user saying, "quick thinking saves the day." However, others thought that the video was clearly staged, believing it was too much of a coincidence that he was filming at the time, and also thinking it odd that his paint tray was nowhere to be seen.

Painting and decorating. A man has filmed himself having an alleged near miss while painting the ceiling of a house in a video with over 1.2 million views. Daisy-Daisy/Getty Images

"Like that wasn't staged," said one user. "And he just so happened to be recording," wrote another.

Whether Alec staged the video or not, home improvements are a common reason for ER visits in the U.S.

Home improvement injuries requiring an ER visit reached 290,000 in 2020, with 24,000 of those requiring a hospital stay, according to research by Clearsurance, a customer review based insurance comparison company owned by 360 Quote. Their researchers analyzed data from the Consumer Product Safety Commission's National Electronic Injury Surveillance System.

Whether you're a seasoned do-it-yourself maestro, or you're just starting out, accidents can happen while undertaking the most basic of tasks.

According to an article from Sharp HealthCare, a non-profit regional healthcare group in San Diego, it's important to choose the right tools for the job before you get started.

"Invest in the highest quality tools you can afford. Then read the instruction manual before attempting to operate them, especially for power tools and drills. Inspect your tools regularly for any defects or damage, and only use a tool for its intended purpose," they say.

According to Dr. Erik Strukel, medical director of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic, most of the DIY accidents he sees are eye injuries, power saw injuries, and falls from heights such as ladders, trees and roofs. "No DIY project is worth suffering an injury," he said in an article on Sharp's website. "Proper preparation and protective gear can reduce your risk of injury and make the job easier and more enjoyable."

Newsweek has reached out to @alecpaintsofficial via email for comment.

