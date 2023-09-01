Man's Secret DIY Storage Unit at Home Splits Viewers: 'Shoe Spiders'

A TikTok user showing off a crafty storage solution has started a debate that could have arachnophobes running for the hills.

Sam James (@samsjamesj) reveals his interior design idea in a video that has received over 12 million views. He can be seen lifting up his staircase to reveal an extensive space for shoe storage underneath.

"This is the best thing that's [happened] to me," reads the caption.

Many users were full of praise for James' innovation, with one user saying, "Definitely getting installed if I get a two story place." Another wrote, "Awesome Work."

But while many complimented James on his handiwork, an overwhelming number of other commenters said they would be scared of spiders infesting the space.

A stock image shows shoes arranged on shelves. A man's unusual shoe storage idea has generated debate on TikTok. Liudmila Chernetska/Getty Images

"All fun and games until you get shoe spiders," said one. Another wrote, "Why do I immediately think of shoes full of spiders."

About 3 to 15 percent of the U.S. population suffers from arachnophobia, according to the Cleveland Clinic, which it defines as "an intense fear of spiders."

While many people have a dislike or fear of spiders, they are a very important part of the global ecosystem, even providing their own special pest control.

So unless spiders are a direct threat to your safety, let them go about their business. Also, consider some humane and natural ways of keeping them out of your home.

White vinegar is harmless to humans but contains acetic acid, which has a sour taste, and spiders are very sensitive to it and will mostly avoid contact. "To use, mix equal portions of vinegar and water in a spray bottle," recommends the Farmers' Almanac, "Spray around your home, concentrating on your kitchen and entrances where bugs may be coming in. Using vinegar as a cleaning agent in your bathroom and kitchen is a great way to get two jobs done at once!"

Mint is another natural pest repellent, and according to the Farmers' Almanac, which says that "spiders hate it."

"Add peppermint essential oil to water in a spray bottle and spray all over your home," the almanac recommends. "An added bonus is that your house will smell minty fresh. You can also crush some dried mint leaves and put them in little sachets in your kitchen cupboard. If you don't have fresh mint, you can also use mint tea bags. Another great way to prevent bugs from even entering your home is to plant mint leaves near your entryways."

The website Southern Pest Control says: "Although spiders themselves are considered pests, they actually control other pests. Spiders feed on insects, which helps to regulate the population of harmful bugs. Their presence is highly beneficial to farms and gardens. As a result, many people appreciate having spiders on their property."

Newsweek reached out to @samsjamesj via TikTok for comment.

