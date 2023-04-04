Homeowner Backed Over Blocking in 'Selfish' School Moms Parking on Driveway

An unhappy homeowner was backed on social media over her "petty" plans to prevent people from parking on her driveway.

In a post shared to Mumsnet under the handle Applepiesmum, the woman explained that she lives on a road close to a school. During the "school rush," some parents have started trying to park on her driveway. The problem is that her partner usually comes home from work around the same time and needs the space.

It's a situation that has led to at least one unpleasant confrontation, with the homeowner now considering drastic action to stop the problem from worsening. But while many on social media were in favor of her approach, one leading etiquette expert has warned against it.

"Recently people have been parking on my driveway," the homeowner wrote. "Last week I caught someone pulling in. I knocked on their window and they argued with me saying they needed to pick up their child. Eventually they did move but moved to where they were just halfway blocking my driveway and halfway blocking my neighbor so no one could access it!"

These file photos show a frustrated woman driving and (inset) a mom exiting a car with two young school kids. A homeowner has been plotting revenge against some local school moms who keep parking on her property. monkeybusinessimages/stefanamer/Getty

The homeowner said they reported it to the school but were told they had "already asked parents not to block residents in." She's now thinking of taking action.

"In [the] future I'm just thinking to block them in...Is that too petty?" she wrote, adding that "it would only be for 30 minutes to cause a bit of stress and a lesson learned."

According to Lisa Mirza Grotts, a leading etiquette expert, the answer was yes. Although she acknowledged that it was "inconsiderate" for someone to block someone else's driveway, she felt it went back to the golden rule: "Would you want somebody to block your own driveway? The answer is no."

Grotts told Newsweek: "It's never a good idea to take matters into your own hands. They did the right thing by contacting the school, but just because they were not helpful does not mean she needs to take matters into her own hands."

She added: "A practical solution would be for her to contact the department of parking and traffic and have them issue tickets. If a car is ticketed once, I doubt they will block her driveway again."

Grotts's recommendations, however, stood in stark contrast to the response on social media though with many all in favor of the homeowner's approach.

One Mumsnet user wrote: "Absolutely do this. They'll soon stop."

A second suggested: "Block them in and then go out for a nice long walk."

A third wrote: "it would be a lesson well learned and stop them doing it again."

According to a study published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, there are an estimated 3.4 spaces for every car in the United States. Despite this, parking remains a source of much conflict with several incidents making waves on social media.

One driver earned praise last year after exacting a $100,000 revenge on his neighbor following a parking dispute. Then there was the woman who drew applause for her response to two men arguing over a parking spot. Elsewhere, a disabled motorist hit back against a local resident who kept parking in her driveway.

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of the case.

Do you have a dispute with your neighbor? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.