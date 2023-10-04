Home & Garden

Horror as New Homeowner Finds Mummified Creature in the Walls

By
One homeowner was left in shock after finding something "horrifying" in her air vent.

Artist Amii James is an illustrator who lives in the United Kingdom, loved for her satirical illustrations that have previously gained her viral fame. She recently captured the attention of the internet for an altogether different reason, though.

While clearing out her air vent, James was stunned to stumble on a mummified bird. Filming the moment, she shared it on TikTok where it has been viewed 5.6 million times so far.

"We found something HORRIFYING in our air vent," said the text overlay on the video, as two hands with rubber gloves pulled out the corpse.

@amii.illustrates

Check your air vents people 😭 #fyp #foryou

♬ original sound - Amii Illustrates

The artist explained that she had taken off the air vent because she was planning on painting the room and removed the vent to clean.

"Clean it as in dust it," James told her followers on TikTok in a follow-up video where she answered all the questions viewers had left her in the comments. "Not clean it as in pull a corpse out of it."

She recalled: "We took it off and saw the feathers. I've never taken an air vent off. Thank god we took that off."

On TikTok, a user named Roach had commented on James's original video: "Poor little vulture bro," while commenter KittyKilL said: "Shame to just throw it in the bin, dust it up and put it in a nice display case."

Horrified Aims wrote: "So your vents were circulating dead bird air?" while Cindy Garcia asked: "You didn't smell it?"

"Did it smell? No. I imagine it did about 50 years ago when it died," James said in her video, laughing. "The previous owner was an old woman, so I don't wanna tell her she had a corpse in her bedroom for the past 50 years."

Others could not figure out how the bird could have ended up inside the vent.

"We do have a fireplace," James told her followers. "[But] it's not real anymore. I wonder if there's like a cavity in the wall from the fireplace to the chimney and the bird just fell down there I'm not really sure."

But she was still stunned by the weirdness of the find: "What are the odds that it was right behind the air vent as well," she said. "Just seems so odd."

Chimney vent
A file photo of a chimney with a hole, and the inside including cobwebs and dust. The internet has been shocked by what a homeowner found in her vent. Denis Torkhov/Getty Images

Vents in unused chimney breasts are a common feature in many British homes and serve some important purposes including ventilation, draft prevention and fire safety. They are also a good way to cover ventilation gaps to prevent animals, like birds or rodents, from entering the home.

Birds can sometimes accidentally enter buildings through openings such as chimneys, vents, or gaps in the roof. Once inside, they may get trapped and unable to find their way out—likely what happened to the bird in James' home.

Over time, the bird would have died, and a ventilation system could have naturally "mummified" the carcass due to the dry low-humidity conditions.

Newsweek reached out to Amii James via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

