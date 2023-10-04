Homeowner Finds Secret Room Hidden Behind Wardrobe in Cellar of 1800s Home

A homeowner in northern Illinois has stumbled on a truly amazing secret room in her 1890s bungalow.

Felicia Lalla, 21, is a self-proclaimed believer in the metaphorical spirit of homes. She started hunting for her perfect home in 2022 when she was led to a charming 19th-century bungalow that mixed vintage charm and historical significance.

The discovery began when the realtor pointed out an unusual sectioned-off corner of the basement, behind a heavy wooden wardrobe.

A picture of the darkroom found by the homeowner in Illinois (L) and a shot of the door that was hidden behind a heavy wardrobe (R). u/Thin_Dog4184

"She could see, through a slit between the side of the wardrobe and the wall, that there was a door behind it," Felicia Lalla told Newsweek. "When we spoke to the seller, he said that he didn't have the key to the door and it hadn't been accessed in decades."

As soon as the property sale cleared, Lalla drove to her new home, keys in hand, knowing the first thing she wanted to do.

"The very first thing I did was—with no small effort—drag the wardrobe out of the way and, sure enough, there was a door right there."

Behind the mysterious door, a trove of historical objects was waiting: "We found a few newspaper clippings, pictures, photography paraphernalia, postcards, and a dental radiography book," Lalla said. "But the thing that caught my eye the most was a large machine tucked neatly into the corner of the room. After doing some research... I learned that it was a photo enlarger for black and white photography."

When she told her photographer sister about the find, she rushed straight over to take a look too: "My sister came over, checked the room out, and told me it used to be a darkroom for developing photographs," Lalla said. "We're both huge history buffs, and getting to look at documents from years past together was a moment I'll cherish forever."

A map of where the secret room was found in the 1890s home and a picture of some of the objects inside. u/Thin_Dog4184/Reddit

Initially she kept her discovery private, sharing it only with close friends and family. But when her friend suggested other people might be interested in the unusual find, she shared it on the r/centuryhomes Subreddit where it has garnered widespread attention.

In more than 200 comments, people shared their reactions to the unusual space.

"Man I'd be stoked if my house had a sealed-off dark room," said one commenter.

Another agreed and said: "This would have been my dream to grow up in if we could've afforded the equipment to fully outfit it. My current 1909 house has a basement room that had been used as a darkroom before but it has a window and isn't spooky like yours."

Lalla's efforts to piece together the room's history led her to local libraries and historical societies. The clippings in the darkroom appeared to be a collection of historical events from the past, shedding little light on the room's previous occupant.

When it comes to what's next for the space, she is still undecided, but has contacted local schools with photography programs to see if they would be interested in some of the antique equipment.

"Darkroom photography is a dying art, and I certainly have a great appreciation for it," she said. "The room will exist as a time capsule until the right person comes along after us and breathes new passion into it."