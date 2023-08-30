Homeowner Refusing To Stop Showering In Full View Of Neighbor Applauded

The internet has applauded a homeowner after they revealed online that they've boldly refused to stop showering in full view of their neighbors. The homeowner had taken to the social media platform Reddit to share that their neighbors had renovated their neighboring property to be two stories higher than the Redditor's. They were in for quite a surprise when they then caught full sight of their neighbor in their cottage's outdoor shower.

"The new neighbors bought the cottage next door, tore it down and built a disgusting new towering 3+ story house 12 inches away from the side of our coastal cottage," the Redditor opened up online.

"Well, with the new roof top deck next-door, the neighbors can see straight down into the shower. When the house very first went up I added height to the side of the shower facing their house, making it 7' high, but because they are so close and towering, it really does nothing to block their roof deck.

"I mean, personally, I don't care. If they want to be creeps and peep that's on them, but the wife is p***** at us, and today I overheard her giving her husband s*** about how he should come over here and complain. I'm not quite sure how to handle it if he actually does come here because obviously I'm not really their biggest fan," they added.

The poster explained that the outdoor shower is grandfathered in, and altering it could risk their grandfather status and make them spend extra money to have the drain connected to the sewer system.

Dr. Carole Lieberman, a forensic psychiatrist based in the U.S., told Newsweek that the Redditor should think twice before reacting in a heated way to their neighbors' pending complaint.

"Clearly your neighbors don't have the right to tell you what to do with your shower. But, the way you handle this will have repercussions over the relationship you will have with them for the future," Dr. Lieberman told Newsweek.

"If you surrender to them about the shower, there may be no end to things they will insist upon you changing. On the other hand, if you reply nastily and refuse to do anything, this will set the tone for your future relationship.

"If you usually take all your clothes off, then perhaps you can have a contractor come out and see if there's anything you can do to the shower that won't change it being grandfathered, but will give you more privacy. Maybe an awning that rolls up and down is the answer," she added.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared on the social media platform on August 20 by u/RemeSabo, the Reddit post has been upvoted by 94 percent of the users who engaged with it and commented on more than 2,300 times. Users have slammed the Redditor's neighbors for invading their privacy and then complaining about the situation.

"The fix is for them to add a privacy screen to their build so they don't see it. If they aren't prepared to do that then it's all a lot of fuss about nothing," one user wrote.

"Some people love to have something to complain about. It makes them feel superior," they added.

A different user shared: "Alternatively they could bulldoze their monstrosity and build a more suitable house for the location, and maybe that should be OPs first suggestion to them".

