'Horrific Terror and Pain': Warning Octopus Farm Will Lead to Cannibalism

Plans are well underway for the first-ever commercial octopus farm, which has stoked concern among animal-welfare campaigners that keeping the intelligent creatures in such an environment could lead to "unnatural aggression" and cannibalism.

Spanish seafood company Nueva Pescanova is aiming to open the world's first octopus farm this summer, as it looks for ways to meet growing demands for the delicacy. That comes at a time when scientists have been discovering how sentient these creatures are and investigating their ability to feel pain and a range of emotions.

"Scientists have concluded that it is impossible to farm octopuses in a way that doesn't compromise their welfare," Mimi Bekhechi, the U.K. vice president for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), told Newsweek. "At the end of a miserable life confined to a tank, the octopuses will be slaughtered – most likely while fully conscious – experiencing horrific terror and pain as their brains are cut into or their heads are clubbed in."

A file photo of an octopus in a tank. Plans are well underway for the first ever commercial octopus farm. ricardoffj/Getty

There are concerns that if octopuses were crammed into tanks, they may resort to extreme measures. Scientists already know that octopuses are cannibalistic creatures, but when crammed together in small areas, they can even eat their own limbs.

Bekhechi also warned that as octopuses are solitary animals, keeping them together will lead to aggressive behavior.

"It will almost certainly lead to unnatural aggression, cannibalism, injury, and death as they fight and struggle to escape," Bekhechi said.

Plans for the octopus farm have built on decades of research on how to keep the creatures in perfect breeding conditions, and on an industrial scale. It aims to be able to generate 3,000 tonnes of octopus annually by 2026, which will then be sold domestically and internationally.

Newsweek has contacted Nueva Pescanova for comment.

Scientists have shown in a number of studies that octopuses are highly intelligent creatures capable of feeling pain and sadness. In 2021, the London School of Economics said octopuses were "sentient beings," meaning they are capable of processing complex emotions.

In 2009, scientists observed octopuses in Indonesia collecting discarded coconut shells. They carried the tools to a new location and used them to build a shelter, in anticipation of coming across future predators.

"Octopuses are recognised as "Einsteins of the sea" and are capable of complex thought processes [...]," Bekhechi said. "It would be unconscionable to cram these clever cephalopods into tanks or netted pools in which they would be denied everything that gives their life meaning, and that's why scientists, conservationists, and tens of thousands of PETA supporters are calling for plans for this octopus prison to be scrapped. These fascinating, highly intelligent animals should be respected and allowed to live their lives in their natural environments, not imprisoned and killed for food."

Natasha Maria, a climate adviser for the Plant Based Treaty, and expert in sustainable food systems and climate change, agreed, telling Newsweek: "The thought of octopus farming horrifies most people; we already know that farmed animals such as pigs, cows and chickens experience extreme levels of pain, suffering and distress both on the farm and at the slaughterhouse, so to now introduce an octopus into this cruel system when they should be free to roam the ocean floor is unthinkable."

Maria is also part of the Animal Save Movement, which has been campaigning against octopus farming since the plans were announced.

"It is an expansion of cruelty as octopuses are typically not currently farmed and exploited and killed for food in such a large, commercial way," Maria said.

Over 100,000 people have signed an Animal Save Movement petition against the proposed farm.

"Nueva Pescanova admits they intend to farm the usually solitary creatures in cramped conditions, housing multiple octopuses – an estimated 10 to 15 – for each cubic metre of tank space. Compassion in World Farming, who have examined the octopus farm proposals, estimate that 10-15% of octopuses housed under the plans will die before they even get to 'slaughter age,'" Maria said.

It isn't clear whether campaigners will be able to have an impact on the proposed farm, or the conditions in which the octopuses are kept.