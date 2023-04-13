Horrifying Video of Kyle Farmer Getting Struck by 92 MPH Pitch Goes Viral

A video of the moment that Kyle Farmer was hit in the face by a 92 mph fastball has gone viral, with more than 200,000 people watching the horrific incident.

During Wednesday's 3-1 MLBwin by the Minnesota Twins over the Chicago White Sox, Farmer was felled by a wayward pitch from Lucas Giolito, which left him needing oral surgery to realign four teeth, as well as lacerations to his bottom lip.

The video shows Farmer falling to the ground after the ball hit him square in the face. Giolito holds his head in his hands as Farmer's teammates rush to help the stricken batter.

Farmer lay face down in the dirt for several minutes but Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the initial diagnosis revealed no fracture.

Twins designated hitter, Byron Buxton, said after the game: "You kind of didn't hear a pin drop for three innings. It was kind of weird in the dugout.

"Everybody was thinking more about him than the game, especially when something horrific happens like that. If you've got any type of heart, you care about that person before you do this game. It was tough to finish."

Giolito was shaken by the incident and apologized for what happened, telling reporters after the game: "It's something that obviously I feel very, very bad about. Never want to hit anyone up there."

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol wished Farmer a "speedy recovery" and said that because more balls are being "pitched up in the zone," there was more chance of this sort of incident happening.

He said: "Guys are throwing harder and harder in the game. Pitching up in the zone, it's one of the things the last couple years that's really taken to the front of game plans."

Farmer is expected to have some external stitches removed in a week and have his teeth re-evaluated for potential further procedures.

Baldelli said that it was "probably some sort of miracle," that Farmer didn't suffer a fracture and was full of praise for his Twins team who went on to grab the win.

He said: "They're amazing. I barely had the ability to do my job, and they're going out there and playing. They went out there and did everything they could possibly do to come together and win this ballgame."

Many on Twitter offered their thoughts and prayers for Farmer and wished him a speedy recovery.

