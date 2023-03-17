Horror at Billowing Black Smoke Coming From Crematory: 'That's People'

A video of the smoke from a crematorium has left people in shock after gaining viral attention on TikTok.

With 21 million views on TikTok, the video of a plume of smoke rising from a chimney in Tulsa has shocked the internet.

"I thought it was a house fire," TJ Hall who posted the video told Newsweek.

In the text overlay on the video, he wrote: "My boy and I thought there was a fire down the street from where we were visiting but then we discovered the truth."

As the car continues down the street TJ and friend Mike Mata discuss the "fire," but as they get closer it becomes clear why the smoke is rising.

"Oh bro, look what it is are you kidding me?" Mata said.

"What is it?" asked TJ, before his friend replied: "It's a cremation society. Let's get the hell out of here!"

"Noo nooo... that's people," said TJ as they turned the car around in shock.

In more than 21,000 comments, TikTok users shared the shock of the travelers and posted their reactions in the comments.

"I've NEVER seen where they cremate people in my life," said one commenter. "Didn't know it looked this horrific."

Another commenter wrote: "The speed with which you guys turned around and took off had be cackling."

"They usually do that at night," said another TikToker.

What happens after death tends to have an air of mystery. In January, a funeral coordinator and crematory operator revealed some details of her job online—from sharing the things found in cremated remains to challenging the public attitude toward death.

Cremation is defined by the Cremation Association of North America (CANA) as the mechanical and/or thermal or other dissolution process that reduces human remains to bone fragments. Put simply, it is when heat is used to turn human remains to ash.

Chambers used for cremation are lined with heat-resistant bricks and pre-heated to a set temperature between 1,400 and 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit.

Before cremation, devices like pacemakers and other medical implants are removed to prevent explosion and the body is placed in a combustible container before being put into the chamber.

How long it takes for a body to be cremated depends on a few factors—from the size and weight of the body to the type of casket. Usually in around one to three hours, the process is complete.

Despite the morbid tone, the video—and especially the reaction of the men in the car—provided some comic relief to TikTok viewers.

"Congratulations," said one commenter. "This was the video that made me laugh after a good cry."