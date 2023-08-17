Horror as Californian Woman Finds Man Living Underneath Her House

A woman from Lake Elsinore, California, has shocked the internet after sharing a terrifying discovery on social media.

The post, which contains swearwords, was shared on TikTok on Sunday under the username @ashlyguardino. In the clip, she said that after hearing some suspicious noises, which she first thought were coming from her roof, she went outside to check what was happening. She ended up finding a grown man living underneath her house.

"I'm looking around, I'm standing at the front door and, like, peeking out and I see the grass moving," the woman can be heard saying, as she shows the hole near her front door that gives access to her crawl space.

A man is arrested by the police. A woman from California shocked the internet after revealing she found a stranger living under her house. Getty Images

The woman added: "A f****** arm comes out of the hole and is feeling around, a dirty a** arm feeling around this hole. There is a whole a** man living here for months, living underneath the house. You know how creepy it is to see a f****** arm come out of this, feeling around the side of the house?"

As the clip continues, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies arrive at the scene. After talking to the intruder, they finally convince him to come out of the crawl space and take him away.

Over 1.65 million home invasions are reported in the United States per year, according to research by Simply Insurance. These account for about 66 percent of all 2.5 million burglaries that happen every year in the country. This means that, every 30 seconds in America, someone breaks into a home.

In a different video, the poster says that the intruder is now being detained in prison for breaking parole for a previous crime. She adds that the man had been arrested for arson after burning down his child's mother's home when she allowed him to sleep in her crawl space because he didn't have a place to go.

In a further update on her situation, the poster told viewers that her landlord had boarded up her crawl space. Even though that was enough to stop any more human intruders, a stray kitten, left behind by his mom, found the basement a comfortable place to take shelter.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 6.1 million views and more than 333,000 likes on the platform.

One user, AbsintheMinded, commented: "This happened to my best friend. Didn't know until she heard coughing under the floorboards."

Bluecollarbud wrote: "That is extremely alarming to imagine. But imagine the state of mind/sad circumstances of the man [living] in a few of dirt and darkness. Very sad."

And MFKittycatmom added: "Yes, it's sad that he had to resort to living under a house but she did the right thing in calling the police."

Newsweek reached out to @ashlyguardino via TikTok comments and to Riverside Sheriff via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

