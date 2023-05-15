Wildlife

Shock as Man Finds Two Venomous Snakes Slithering in His Shoes

By
Wildlife Snakes Nature Wildlife Animals

A man in Cherokee County, Georgia, received a shock after two venomous snakes slithered into his garage last Thursday evening.

When a neighbor, Josh Dameron, arrived at the scene, the snakes were slithering in and out of the man's shoes outside his door.

"I've seen 100-plus snakes in my neighborhood over the last five years. Only one was a copperhead, and it was dead on the road far from homes at the entrance of the neighborhood," Dameron told Newsweek.

Copperheads are a venomous species of snake that can be found throughout the eastern and central U.S., with the exception of Florida and southern Georgia. They are recognizable by their tan-colored bodies, hourglass-shaped dark bands and their copper-red heads, from which their name derives.

Dameron, who had previously offered to help with reptile relocations around the neighborhood, was approached by his neighbor at about 9:15 p.m. "We spoke and he informed me that he moved his trash can to the street and when he did, two snakes moved over to his garage," Dameron said. "He shut his garage and then came over to me."

Copperhead snakes in garage
Copperhead snakes were slithering in and out of his neighbor's shoes when Josh Dameron arrived at the man's home to get rid of them. Josh Dameron

His neighbor "was not a fan" of snakes, so Dameron volunteered to help get them out. "I walked over, assuming this to be a garter or rat snake," Dameron said. "When he opened the door he saw them both sitting right on the doorsteps."

Dameron was surprised to see two venomous copperheads "chilling out" at the bottom of the stairs. "The snakes were surprisingly nonaggressive but fairly large," he said. "Both over 2 feet."

Read more

Copperheads' venom contains a potent toxin that causes the breakdown of red blood cells, which they use to subdue their prey. Although they are venomous snakes, bites from copperheads are extremely rare.

"If they are left alone, they aren't dangerous at all," Jeff Edwards, executive director and CEO of the River Parks Authority in Oklahoma, previously told Newsweek. "They are venomous, but their venom is considered mild, and 99.99 percent of bite victims survive."

The problem with copperheads is that they are often mistaken for other species. "We have a lake, and we have a decent population of midland water snakes," Dameron said. "They are so commonly misidentified as copperheads."

The easiest way to distinguish between a water snake and a copperhead is to look at the shape of the pattern on its scales. If observed from above, water snakes appear to have saddle-shaped dark bands along their back. The saddle shape is wide in the middle and narrow along the edges. By contrast, the copperhead's markings resemble an hourglass, with the narrowest section in the center.

If in doubt, it is always best to call in a professional if you find a snake on your property.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC