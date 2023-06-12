Horror as Man Fishes Snakes From Favorite Bali Spot: 'No Thanks'

A shocking video of a woman swimming at a popular waterfall while men fish snakes out of the water nearby has horrified the internet.

TikToker and travel influencer official.jenrubie posted the video on June 3 and it has since been viewed 4.2 million times.

Jen was taking a swim underneath the Suwat waterfall in Bali, Indonesia, when she noticed men at the side of the water fishing snakes out with a net.

A file photo of a woman on the water at the popular Suwat Waterfall in Bali, Indonesia. With an inlay picture of a snake in the water. The internet has been left stunned after a woman showed that a man was fishing snakes from the water near where she was swimming. Bicho_raro/Robert Nieznanski/Getty Images

"Something to take note of," she said in the video caption. In text overlay she wrote: "POV: You go for a swim in a waterfall in Bali...Meanwhile this fella is removing all the snakes from the water."

Bali is home to an estimated 50-60 snake species including the King Cobra, Green Tree Pit Viper and Golden Tree Snake.

Sakthivel Vaiyapuri is a professor in cardiovascular & venom pharmacology at the University of Reading, U.K. He told Newsweek: "While most freshwater snakes are not venomous and don't cause any harm—except infections if they bite—venomous terrestrial and sea snakes can also often swim in freshwater.

"Their bites are extremely dangerous, and they need immediate medical attention, including anti-venom administration. Please note that Bali has several waterfalls next to the coastal regions, so sea snakes are frequently noticed."

Sea snakes are highly venomous, a group of reptiles evolved to live in marine environments that use venom to immobilize and subdue prey including fish. While their bites may be less harmful to humans than to their prey, many of these snakes can still cause a serious reaction.

"My worst nightmare," said one viewer of the viral TikTok video. While another said: "No thanks."

Bali is a popular tourist destination, and the Instagram-favorite Suwat waterfall is visited frequently by people who swim and snap their pictures around the water.

Many TikTokers were stunned to recognize the location as somewhere they had been in the past, given the snake revelation.

"Oh god I swam in this exact same waterfall like a year ago," said one commenter, while another wrote: "I was there last year and I had no idea that there was snakes."

"I would strongly advise not to swim in any water if it's known to have snakes. Because it's hard to differentiate venomous and non-venomous snakes in several regions, and therefore, it's better to avoid having contact with them," said Vaiyapuri.

"At Suwat it's likely to be a terrestrial or freshwater snake, although we cannot rule out the possibility for a sea snake," he added. "Bites from sea snakes are rare but they do happen. Notably, for most of the sea snakes, we don't have antivenom. While terrestrial venomous snakes can also spend time in freshwater settings and cause bites."

Newsweek reached out to official.jenrubie for comment.