Wildlife

Horror as Mom Finds 3ft Snake Hiding in Child's Toys: 'Bit of a Surprise'

By
Wildlife Snakes Python Reptiles Nature

While tidying around her child's box of garden water toys, a mother in Morayfield, Queensland, Australia, discovered a 3-foot-long python curled up among the brightly colored plastic play station.

Startled, she called in local snake catcher, Steve Brown, of Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation, to remove the enormous reptile.

"As she wasn't keen on snakes, she went back inside and stayed there until I arrived," Brown told Newsweek.

Snake in plastic garden toys
Photo of the python wrapped up in the child's water play station toys. Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation 24hrs 7days 0449922341/Facebook

The python was in the same place when Brown arrived on the scene, folded up next to a blue sandcastle mold. With his bare hands, he carefully lifted up the snake, which gently began to wrap itself around his arm. "[It] was not phased about being moved," Brown said.

Coastal carpet pythons are a subspecies of carpet python that are found mostly along the east coast of Australia. The species can grow up to 13 feet in length, although most do not exceed 8 feet, according to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science.

Read more

The species is non-venomous and instead kills their prey by constriction. They hunt by ambush and use heat-sensitive organs on their lower jaw to track down the body heat of other animals. "Carpet pythons are incredibly strong," snake catcher Drew Godfrey, of the Hervey Bay Snake Catchers, previously told Newsweek. "They ambush their prey and bite them before coiling around the animal's body and suffocating it."

However, these snakes are not aggressive and will only lash out at people if they feel harassed or threatened.

Python on toy box
Photo of the 3 foot python after Brown removed it from the toy box. Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation 24hrs 7days 0449922341/Facebook

The subspecies is very common in eastern Australia and is one of the most frequent snakes to be found in people's homes. Previously, Brown has rescued them from a child's bedroom, where it had wrapped itself around the sleeping child's arm, and from the toilet bowl of a netball club restroom.

Brown shared photos from this recent incident to his Facebook page, Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation 24hrs 7days 0449922341.

"That would have been a bit of a surprise!" said one user.

"Good to see they called you," said another.

"This one is very pretty," one user wrote, as another said: "Nice markings."

Although the species is non-venomous, bites from these snakes can still cause a lot of damage. Therefore, if you find one on your property, it is best to call in an expert to have it removed.

"If you see a snake, call a professional to relocate it rather than putting yourself at risk," Brown said.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC