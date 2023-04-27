Horror As Women Discover Hidden Camera in Airbnb Bathroom: 'Freaking out'

A woman and her eight friends were shocked when they discovered a hidden camera in the bathroom of their Airbnb.

Kennedy, who didn't give her surname, is 26 and from Vancouver, Canada. She told Newsweek how she and her friends were staying at a large Airbnb in Gibsons, British Columbia, to celebrate a 30th birthday.

"One of the girls had been watching TikTok videos of people hiding small cameras all over the place," Kennedy told Newsweek. "So, she took out her phone flashlight and shined it in all the outlets. That's when she found the camera facing the shower in a broken outlet."

"She started freaking out and told a couple of us," said Kennedy. "We couldn't believe it at first but then we all started freaking out once she brought us into the bathroom to show us what she found."

The group are not the first people to find a hidden camera while staying in an Airbnb. In 2022 a couple shared the moment they found a hidden camera in their Airbnb, while a viral video from 2021 revealed how to find hidden cameras.

The TikTok hashtag #hiddencamera has more than 1.3 billion views, and many content creators share how they check spaces for hidden cameras—particularly when staying somewhere unfamiliar.

Small cameras that can be fitted into outlets or other small areas can be purchased for as little as $40, but Airbnb strictly prohibits the use of such devices.

After covering the camera, Kennedy and her friends stayed together in the living room for the rest of the night and called the police in the morning.

"The police searched the house and found cameras, but the owners said it wasn't them," said Kennedy.

A spokesperson for Sunshine Coast Royal Canadian Mounted Police told Newsweek: "I can confirm that the Sunshine Coast RCMP are investigating after cameras were reportedly located within a short-term rental home. As the investigation is ongoing, no further information will be released at this time."

After reporting the incident to Airbnb, the girls received a full refund and Airbnb removed the host's account from the site.

"We ban hidden cameras and are investigating this allegation," an Airbnb spokesperson told Newsweek.

With more than 5.2 million views, Kennedy's video of the hidden camera discovery has gained huge attention. In more than 10,000 comments, viewers shared their reactions and thoughts about the hidden camera.

"Your friend's intuition was on point, wow," said one commenter.

"My partner always worries about this and I always thought they were paranoid… I'm gonna start checking with them now," said another.