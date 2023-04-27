Travel

Horror As Women Discover Hidden Camera in Airbnb Bathroom: 'Freaking out'

By
Travel Viral TikTok Trends Trending

A woman and her eight friends were shocked when they discovered a hidden camera in the bathroom of their Airbnb.

Kennedy, who didn't give her surname, is 26 and from Vancouver, Canada. She told Newsweek how she and her friends were staying at a large Airbnb in Gibsons, British Columbia, to celebrate a 30th birthday.

"One of the girls had been watching TikTok videos of people hiding small cameras all over the place," Kennedy told Newsweek. "So, she took out her phone flashlight and shined it in all the outlets. That's when she found the camera facing the shower in a broken outlet."

"She started freaking out and told a couple of us," said Kennedy. "We couldn't believe it at first but then we all started freaking out once she brought us into the bathroom to show us what she found."

Woman finds hidden camera in Airbnb
Kennedy and her friends were staying in an Airbnb when one of the girls discovered a hidden camera in the bathroom. "We couldn't believe it at first but then we all started freaking out once she brought us into the bathroom to show us what she found," Kennedy told Newsweek. kennedyallegedly/TikTok

The group are not the first people to find a hidden camera while staying in an Airbnb. In 2022 a couple shared the moment they found a hidden camera in their Airbnb, while a viral video from 2021 revealed how to find hidden cameras.

The TikTok hashtag #hiddencamera has more than 1.3 billion views, and many content creators share how they check spaces for hidden cameras—particularly when staying somewhere unfamiliar.

Small cameras that can be fitted into outlets or other small areas can be purchased for as little as $40, but Airbnb strictly prohibits the use of such devices.

After covering the camera, Kennedy and her friends stayed together in the living room for the rest of the night and called the police in the morning.

"The police searched the house and found cameras, but the owners said it wasn't them," said Kennedy.

A spokesperson for Sunshine Coast Royal Canadian Mounted Police told Newsweek: "I can confirm that the Sunshine Coast RCMP are investigating after cameras were reportedly located within a short-term rental home. As the investigation is ongoing, no further information will be released at this time."

After reporting the incident to Airbnb, the girls received a full refund and Airbnb removed the host's account from the site.

"We ban hidden cameras and are investigating this allegation," an Airbnb spokesperson told Newsweek.

With more than 5.2 million views, Kennedy's video of the hidden camera discovery has gained huge attention. In more than 10,000 comments, viewers shared their reactions and thoughts about the hidden camera.

"Your friend's intuition was on point, wow," said one commenter.

"My partner always worries about this and I always thought they were paranoid… I'm gonna start checking with them now," said another.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Tucker Carlson
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Tucker Carlson
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC