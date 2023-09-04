Incredible Clip Shows Moment Horse Realizes Owner Is Pregnant—'Protect You'

Horses have a mystery about them, and it's easy to believe that they have a level of understanding and wisdom beyond their equine brains.

A video demonstrating how perceptive horses can be has gone viral on TikTok with more than 2 million views.

In the clip posted by Rhiann Stevens, she can be seen standing in the equine enclosure, her pregnant stomach exposed. After a short while, a large horse appears from off camera, and makes a direct beeline for Stevens' belly, nudging her with his nose. "The big boy of the herd finally noticed I'm pregnant," reads the caption.

Horses have a heightened sense of smell and, while they may or may not be able to sense pregnancy, a common theory is that they can smell fear.

"Horses can smell specific odors in human sweat that reflect emotions like fear and happiness," reports The Horse magazine.

The results of a study conducted by researchers at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, and reported on by Equinews said that "horses do seem to read some signals to indicate whether a nearby person is stressed or afraid, at least in certain circumstances." It added: "The horses don't appear to be upset by human fear, however, and actually may respond in a way that seems somewhat sympathetic."

The animals were put in a circular pen with a blindfolded person who was either scared of horses, calm around them, or had just undertaken strenuous exercise. Both horses and humans wore monitors during the interaction to record changes in heart rate, and the horses' body language was also observed.

"Based on their observations, the researchers concluded: 'Horses in the presence of fearful humans, particularly where participants may not be comfortable around horses, should not pose any additional risk provided normal safety precautions are employed.' However, especially when children are present or when anyone not familiar with horses is near these animals, it's a good idea to keep in mind that horses are strong, quick, and easily startled. Handlers of horses in these situations should make safety their first consideration," reported Equinews.

Users on TikTok loved the sensitive video. "These moments with my big horse were the best moments. She would blow raspberries on my bump," wrote one.

"Oh he knows, he's like we've got this mama," commented another.

"It's like he's saying: 'don't worry girl, I'll protect you and your baby,'" wrote a third.

