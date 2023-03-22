Host Not Letting Friend Sleep on 'Comfy' Sofa As It's the Dogs' Bed Cheered

A pet owner has been applauded for refusing to let an overnight guest sleep on a pull-out couch, because it is the dogs' bed.

In a post on Reddit's Am I the A****** forum, a user called TieFriendly107 explained that they had to put up a friend at short notice, but the sleeping arrangements caused tension.

"My best friend's husband 'Bob' (my husband's close friend) was kicked out from home for being an idiot and asked if he could spend the night at our place," the original poster wrote.

"We have a comfy pull-out sofa in our living room, which is where our dogs sleep. They had separate dog beds in the past, but they hated it so they sleep on the sofa now."

Since the dogs are used to sleeping on the pull-out couch, the host offered Bob an air mattress for the night.

"He asked if he can sleep on the sofa instead and I told him no, because that's where the dogs sleep. Bob didn't like it, but accepted," they wrote.

"This morning, Bob was complaining about the air mattress deflating during the night and being so uncomfortable he barely slept all night. (I checked and the mattress was fine.) He also made some sarcastic comments to the dogs and me."

The poster's husband then said TieFriendly107 should apologize to Bob for making him sleep on the air mattress.

More than 3,000 comments have been left on the post, with most Reddit users saying the original poster had been right to refuse the pull-out couch.

"It does seem sort of silly to have an entire fold-out you can't use for its intended purpose on the odd occasion because the dogs like it," said one commenter. "That said, Bob is being awfully rude to folks who are doing him a favor so [not the a******]."

Another posted: "Bob should be grateful that you accommodated him for the night, not moaning that your hospitality wasn't good enough."

Some readers felt the hosts could have moved the dogs, however. "It is your place and you can decide who sleeps where, but...The dogs would have found somewhere else to sleep," said one.

Another Redditor wrote: "'Yeah, you can stay with us, but just know your comfort is less important to me than my dogs' is disrespectful."

Hosting isn't always easy—and social media is filled with horror stories about house guests who have made themselves a little too comfortable. The key to being a good guest or host is "mutual respect and consideration," according to New York housing attorney Altagracia Outerbridge.

She told Newsweek: "While it's important to prioritize the comfort and needs of your guests, it's also important for guests to be mindful of the impact they have on their host's home and life. Communication and clear expectations can help ensure a positive and enjoyable experience for everyone involved."

Newsweek has reached out to u/TieFriendly107 for comment. We were not able to verify the details of this post.

Are you and your friend stuck in an argument? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.