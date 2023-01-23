Hot Air Balloon Bursts and Crashes to the Ground in Terrifying Video

A video of a hot air balloon bursting and falling to the ground in China has begun to circulate on social media.

Two videos of the crash, said to have happened in Sichuan on the first day of the lunar year, January 22, 2023, have been shared on Reddit and Twitter.

Reddit user MrJasonMason posted a video on Sunday, captioning the video: "Hot air balloon bursts after reaching 1km altitude, then crashes to the ground in Sichuan on the first day of the Lunar New Year. 2 dead and 4 injured.

The video shows a person on the ground standing by some banners filming the hot air balloon still rising into the sky.

Another clip then shows the moment the hot air balloon plummets to earth. It appears to land among some trees.

The video cuts to bystanders comforting and congregating around the people who were in the hot air balloon. A timestamp on this part of the video also says 2023/01/22.

Some of those in the area are also seen lifting the destroyed hot air balloon, which now has tree branches inside it.

There has been no official confirmation of the accident.

Newsweek has contacted China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.