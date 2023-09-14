No One Prepared for What Man Finds in Kitchen After House Alarm Goes Off

Home security cameras and interactive doorbells are becoming a popular way for people to ensure safety, but what if the call is coming from inside the house?

In a video posted by Johnny, @manwith2dogs, he films himself returning to his home after his wife, who he explains was upstairs asleep with the baby, called him "panicking...because the house alarm was going off."

In the video, which has been viewed over 4.1 million times, Johnny can be seen filming himself as he enters the house, turning off the alarm as he comes in. "I'm recording this for the police because my wife is upstairs sleeping with the baby and for some reason the alarm is going off, she just called me three times."

He then looks around the kitchen and finds the guilty culprits caught in the act.

The cause of the alarm is revealed to be his two large huskies, Titan and Bear, who have managed to get inside and open the fridge, which is usually locked, and have helped themselves to the entire contents, including mac and cheese, spinach and ham.

"Life of owning Huskies I have to baby lock all my cabinets to because of mine," replied one viewer to the video.

Siberian huskies rank 21 on the American Kennel Club's most popular dog breeds of 2022 and are large dogs with even bigger personalities.

Described as intelligent and playful by UK pet insurance company PetPlan, they also warn that "huskies also display an independent side to their nature as well as often being mischievous. They love exploring, will often try and escape from any insecure area and have a strong instinct for digging and burying."

They emphasize the importance of training headstrong large dogs like huskies, as they "have a strong independent streak coupled with a very high prey drive. This means their training is never fully complete. Start their training early, keep it consistent and ongoing—particularly regarding recall—but be aware that any Husky is always likely to do its own thing at any given moment."

PetMD also asserts the importance of providing enough stimulation for your husky, otherwise "they will likely look elsewhere for entertainment. "Bored Siberian Huskies have a reputation for being destructive indoors, digging holes outside, and escaping yards to run freely. It's important to provide your Husky dog with lots of mental stimulation and activity," the advise.

Users on TikTok loved the mischievous pair.

"Titan is so unbothered it's absolutely hilarious," said one user, "I am so glad I am not the only dog owner that the dog gets in the fridge. My German shepherd does it lol," wrote another user.

Newsweek has reached out to Johnny via TikTok for comment.

