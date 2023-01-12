'House of Dragon' Fans Debate Milly Alcock's 'Tipsy' Golden Globes Moment

Actress Milly Alcock raised eyebrows at the Golden Globes when she was accused of being "drunk" onstage.

The House of the Dragon actress took to the stage when the HBO show won Best Television Series - Drama. However, the 22-year-old stole the focus from director Miguel Sapochnik as he was giving his acceptance speech.

Twitter users noticed the Australian actress' odd behaviour and it sparked a debate among fans. Many praised Alcock for having a good time, calling the moment "top tier," while others suggested she shouldn't have been allowed on the stage.

Alcock is known to House of the Dragon fans as the young version of Rhaenyra Targaryen. They saw a different side to her at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night.

Milly Alcock wasted at the golden globes is top tier

"Milly Alcock tipsy as hell at the Golden Globes is such a mood. She's just like me [for real]," wrote Twitter user @chaesuis.

@qlou112 shared a small video focussing on Alcock on the stage, and got over 8.8 million views for the clip. "Milly Alcock wasted at the Golden Globes is top tier," they wrote, getting over 220,000 collective likes, retweets and comments.

The moment was turned into a meme by some who tried to add a scenario to the snippet of Alcock on stage. "This is me trying to act nonchalant and hold it together at the office party," wrote @cassiec683. Also relating to the moment, @cap1nil said: "This is always when I have to stand on stage at a wedding I had been pregamming for since the morning."

As Alcock was onstage, she grabbed on to her co-star Emma D'Arcy for support, and others praised them for acting as an older sibling to their co-star.

EMMA D'ARCY BEING OLDER SIBLING TO CLINGY DRUNK MILLY ALCOCK WILL ALWAYS BE ICONIC TO ME‼️ THE TWO RADIATED SIBLING ENERGY THROUGHOUT THE WHOLE THING🖤 MY BLACK QUEEN'S FOREVER.

While some found the moment amusing, others were less impressed. "Rough, rough look for Milly Alcock," wrote @TyleCWhitmore, though he was quickly attacked for his take.

"Men have shown up drunk to awards shows for years without criticism but leave it to men to shame a 22 year old woman for having fun at an otherwise s***** awards show lol. Milly Alcock rules and it's not a "rough, rough look" to celebrate being a part of the biggest show on tv," Twitter user @darthspookius replied.

Their point was proven later on in the night as Alcock wasn't the only winner to appear inebriated onstage. Mike White, the creator of The White Lotus TV show, openly admitted to being drunk when he picked up an award. His explanation of why may be what tipped Alcock over the edge too.

"I was going to give this speech in Italian, but I'm too drunk, because there was no food. When we got there, they were like, 'The food is over. You can't have anything.' It was just drink," White said as he got on stage.

Alcock didn't address the drunken rumors on her social media accounts. Newsweek has reached out for further comment.