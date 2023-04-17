One hundred days ago today, Kevin McCarthy was gaveled in as Speaker of the House. The moment marked the beginning of a new era in the U.S. House of Representatives—one that would return the "People's House" to the people and put a check on Joe Biden and the Democrats' failed agenda.

In 100 short days, House Republicans have passed 60 pieces of legislation, 88 percent of them with bipartisan majorities. And two of these common-sense policies—ending the public health emergency and overturning D.C.'s radical criminal code overhaul—forced Joe Biden to cave on veto threats and sign our legislation into law.

On day one, House Republicans kept our promise to defund Joe Biden's army of 87,000 new IRS agents. We also reopened the doors of the U.S. Capitol to ensure Americans have the opportunity to come and see firsthand how their government is working for them. Despite Joe Biden and the Democrats' best attempts to keep the U.S. in lockdown, House Republicans moved the government away from its perpetual COVID state by getting unelected bureaucrats back to work and forcing Biden's hand on ending the COVID-19 public health emergency.

We've made up for where Biden and the Democrats have fallen short in holding China accountable. With the help of our colleagues in the Senate, we sent a bill to the president's desk that declassifies information about the origins of COVID-19. We passed a bill banning Biden's sales of America's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to our greatest adversary, and through the House Republicans' select committee on China, we will continue to make sure Americans are getting the answers and transparency they deserve regarding the brazenness of the CCP.

As part of our commitment to address the violent crime soaring across the country, we overturned the D.C. City Council's radical criminal code overhaul that forced even Joe Biden to admit the Democrat-run city has a crime issue. Unfortunately, 173 House Democrats voted against this common-sense, bipartisan bill. They will now have to explain to their constituents that they are the most radical, pro-criminal members of their own party.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 30: U.S. House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks as Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and other House Republicans listen during a news conference after the vote for H.R.1 – Lower Energy Costs Act at the U.S. Capitol on March 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House passed the bill by the vote of 225 to 204, with four Democrats joining Republicans voting for the passage and one Republican voting against. Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Republicans also passed H.R. 5, the Parents Bill of Rights Act, which reaffirms parents' right to know what's happening regarding their child's education and brings much-needed transparency and accountability back to our education system.

Last but certainly not least, we're making good on our promise to tackle Democrats' self-made inflation crisis. We passed the REIN IN Act, which puts a check on the Biden administration's costly policies and forces them to disclose their inflationary impact. We passed H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act, which restores American energy dominance and drives down energy costs for families by removing the bureaucratic red tape that is holding back American energy production.

House Republicans are currently working on a plan that will prevent the U.S. from defaulting on our debt while implementing long-term, common-sense reforms that set us on a path of sustainability for generations to come. As things stand today, we're spending $1.29 for every dollar we bring in. If the average family can't live that way, why should the government? House Republicans are taking the lead on executing reasonable, sensible, and responsible fiscal changes that ensure the prosperity this country's supposed to provide.

Moving forward, House Republicans will continue reining in unnecessary spending, combating inflation, and tackling border security legislation while aggressively pursuing accountability for the crisis the Biden administration created at our southern border.

The past three months have made one fact very clear: while Democrats continue to cave to leftist lunacy, House Republicans are governing for the American people. We have a lot to be proud of, but we also have a lot more to accomplish. As we press on toward the tough fights ahead, Americans can rest assured that House Republicans will continue winning on their behalf. The time for bringing common-sense solutions back to our nation's capital is now.

Rep. Tom Emmer is the U.S. representative from Minnesota's sixth district. He currently serves as the House Majority Whip.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.