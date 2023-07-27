U.S.

House Prices Are Falling More Than 5 Percent in These Six Cities

By
U.S. House prices Housing Housing Market Real estate

House prices continued falling in some of the most expensive areas in the country in June as homebuyers are still struggling to keep up with high mortgage costs, according to new data from Zillow.

In six cities out of the 30 largest metropolitan housing markets in the country analyzed by Zillow, as reported by Fortune journalist Lance Lamber on Twitter, prices have dropped by over 5 percent last month compared to the same period the previous year.

In the pandemic boomtown of Austin, Texas—the city which has experienced the deepest decline—home prices dropped by 10.45 percent between June 2022 and June 2023, and 10.55 percent from the peak reached during the pandemic. In San Francisco, California, home prices dropped by 9.17 percent during the same period, which was also the city's peak.

Housing market, U.S.
New home construction at a housing development in the Phoenix suburbs, on June 9, 2023. Phoenix, Arizona, is one of the six cities in the U.S. where housing prices have dropped more than 5 percent. Mario Tama/Getty Images

In Sacramento, California home prices dropped by 6.87 percent between June 2022 and June 2023, while in Phoenix, Arizona, they plunged by 6.74 percent. In Las Vegas, Nevada, they tumbled by 6.67 percent.

The sixth city where home prices dropped by over 5 percent year-on-year was Seattle, Washington, where they plunged by 6.52 percent in June 2023 compared to June 2022, according to Zillow.

These metros were among the most expensive in the entire country during the pandemic, before affordability became a problem for many aspiring homebuyers and brought down both demand and prices.

These same cities saw home prices dropping between May and June 2023 too, with Austin reporting a 0.21 percent drop, San Francisco a 0.53 percent decline, Sacramento a 0.51 percent tumble, Phoenix a 0.25 drop, Las Vegas a 0.24 percent decline, and Seattle a 0.64 percent one.

In Austin, the average price of a home was $567,255 in June. In San Francisco, it was $1,285,602. In Sacramento, it was $466,942. In Phoenix, it was $412,402. In Las Vegas, it was $395,715. In Seattle, it was $841,919.

The cities which experienced the deepest declines month-on-month in June 2023 make for a crucially different list, with San Diego, California, at the top with a 0.98 percent drop, followed by Cincinnati, Ohio, with 0.94 percent; Miami, Florida, with 0.93 percent; Los Angeles with 0.90 percent; New York City with 0.85 percent; and St Louis, Missouri, with 0.83 percent.

At the same time, the national average for the price of a U.S. home has risen in June, according to Zillow, at $348,853—1.2 percent compared to the previous year. Jeff Tucker, Zillow senior economist, previously told Newsweek that prices are rising nationally because inventory remains low, pushing prices up.

Newsweek reached out to Zillow via email for comment on Thursday.

