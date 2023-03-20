House Republicans Are 'Accessories' to Trump's Crimes: Kirschner

Political and legal analyst Glenn Kirschner on Monday accused House Republicans of being "accessories" to Donald Trump's crimes.

Over the weekend, Trump claimed on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he would be arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's investigation into him. The office has long been probing allegations that Trump orchestrated a scheme to pay "hush money" to adult film star Stormy Daniels, which he has denied ever doing. Recent moves by district attorney Alvin Bragg have signaled to legal experts that he intends to issue a criminal indictment against the former President.

Though Trump's communications team was quick to downplay the rumor and say that there had been no official notification of the arrest, Republican lawmakers in Congress were quick to come to Trump's defense, reiterating their recent claims that certain offices of the federal government and legal system had been weaponized against Trump and other conservatives. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called the rumors "an outrageous abuse of power" and called for investigations into the DA's office. Representative Jim Jordan, the Ohio Republican who leads the Hosue Judiciary Committee, is also reportedly planning to issue letters requesting sworn testimony from members of the office, according to Politico.

In response to a tweet about Jordan's plans, Kirschner, a veteran federal prosecutor and outspoken critic of Trump, accused House Republicans of being accessories to the former President's alleged crimes "in a very real sense," due to their efforts to defend him and scrutinize the offices leading cases against him.

In a very real sense, congressional Republicans who use their power & their office to thwart criminal prosecutions of Donald Trump are becoming accessories after the fact to Trump’s crimes. They are obstructing justice. And we can expect to continue if it goes unaddressed. https://t.co/TtZoJyweOL — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 20, 2023

"In a very real sense, congressional Republicans who use their power & their office to thwart criminal prosecutions of Donald Trump are becoming accessories after the fact to Trump's crimes," Kirschner wrote. "They are obstructing justice. And we can expect to continue if it goes unaddressed."

Kirschner previously spent roughly 30 years working as a prosecutor, first for the U.S. Army and then at the federal level. He now makes frequent appearances as a legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC and maintains his own ongoing YouTube series breaking down news surrounding Trump and other conservative figures.

While there have not yet been any official responses specifically to Kirschner's latest criticisms, a spokesperson for Trump's 2024 campaign previously dismissed his overall credibility in response to an inquiry from Newsweek for an earlier story.

"Glenn is a notorious trafficker of wild conspiracy theories and dubious legal analysis," a Trump spokesperson wrote in an email to Newsweek. "I would expect nothing more from a clout-chasing MSNBC contributor who has been shunned by the legal community at large."

Newsweek reached out to Jordan's press office via email for comment.