House Speaker Vote Live Updates: Kevin McCarthy's Bid Enters Second Day
Live Updates
- The U.S. House of Representatives is still without a speaker as no lawmaker could secure the necessary votes to lead the chamber for the first time in 100 years.
- Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy was unable to secure the necessary amount of votes, even as Republicans hold the majority in the Chamber.
- A small GOP faction, led by members of the House Freedom Caucus, remain steadfast in their opposition to the former House Minority Leader. During the three rounds of voting Tuesday, they nominated alternatives like Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio.
- The Democrats remain united behind caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York. In the third vote Tuesday night, Jeffries secured 212 votes, McCarthy garnered 202 votes and Jim Jordan got 20, despite voicing his support for McCarthy.
- Former President Donald Trump broke his silence on the critical race Wednesday morning, backing McCarthy in a Truth Social post.
- A fourth vote for House Speaker will take place on the House floor around noon Wednesday, where McCarthy will once again try to secure the 218 votes he needs to become Speaker.
- Without a Speaker, all aspects of House operations will remain halted, including the swearing in of newly elected members.
