How Housing Market Will Be Impacted by U.S. Credit Rating Downgrade

Experts are split over what impact, if any, the recent decision by Fitch Ratings to strip the U.S. of its triple-A status and downgrade it to AA+ will have on the housing market—but either way American homebuyers will still have a hard time purchasing new homes in the near future.

On Tuesday, Fitch—one of the three biggest rating firms in the world, together with Moody's and S&P—downgraded the U.S. top rating, mentioning that the long back-and-forth over the debt ceiling had "eroded confidence" in the government's fiscal management, even though the crisis was resolved two months ago.

The company also mentioned that the U.S. debt is still growing, that some fiscal issues—like rising social security and Medicare costs—remain unresolved and unaddressed, and that the country is expected to enter a mild recession in the last quarter of the year.

The decision to strip the U.S. of its gold standard rating "shouldn't have much, if any," impact on the country's housing market, according to Zillow's senior economist Jeff Tucker.

"That's because, at least thus far, it is not driving much of a change in yields on government debt," he told Newsweek. "To whatever extent it is adding to investors' assessment of the riskiness of U.S. debt—which raises yields—it seems to also be driving a 'flight to safety,' pushing investors back into the arms of the U.S. Treasury," he continued.

"Taken together, this has had no significant net impact on yields, or the mortgage rates that tend to follow them."

Tucker also thinks that the downgrade "is mostly reflecting old news," the same comment made by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who protested against Fitch's downgrade on Tuesday.

"Investors already saw the debt ceiling showdown and larger deficit forecasts that this rating downgrade is based on, so those risks are already priced into mortgage rates," Tucker explained.

But that does not mean good news for American homebuyers.

A "surprisingly high GDP growth" in the U.S. has been keeping debt yields high, the Zillow economist explained, and, in turn, it has pushed mortgage rates up to around 7 percent.

"Those higher mortgage rates make it harder for first-time homebuyers to crack into the market," Tucker said. "They also make it even less appealing for move-up buyers to give up their much-lower interest rates to sell and buy a new home at today's rates."

Lawrence Yun, chief economist and senior vice president of research at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), has a more negative outlook on the impact of Fitch's downgrade on the housing market.

"Mortgage rates follow the borrowing costs of the U.S. government. The downgrade means the U.S. government is no longer considered to be the safest asset, so long-term interest rates are pushed up," Yun told Newsweek.

"Therefore, due to non-serious actions coming out of Washington, American homebuyers will take a hit, unfortunately."

Kestra Investment Management CIO Kara Murphy told Newsweek that she expects interest rates to rise following Fitch's decision to downgrade the U.S. credit rating.

"Despite a strong U.S. dollar, the bigger risk for the government and the overall economy is much more simple: higher interest rates," she said.

"As rates stay higher for longer, the Treasury must roll existing debt into higher cost debt, which then becomes a drain on the budget. In the meantime, the U.S. Treasury market remains the world's go-to asset class for nearly risk-free income."